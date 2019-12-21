There is no longer any doubt about it: Netflix is now a major force in film.

In 2019, the streaming service is doubling down on this recent success with massive releases like the latest outings from veteran film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh and directorial debuts from on-screen stars Amy Poehler and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plus, they've got crush-of-the-moment Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring in a new adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry the IV and Henry the V, another Noah Centineo romcom, and Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam as US military vets who band together to steal from a South American drug lord...

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films still to come in 2019 below.

December

Thursday 5th December

A Christmas Prince: the Royal Baby A pregnant Amber must find out who stole a priceless Aldovian artefact before Christmas Eve arrives. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th December

Marriage Story Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson have their Blue Valentine moment in Noah Baumbach's latest. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th December

6 Underground Michael Bay's latest action flick stars Ryan Reynolds. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th December

The Two Popes Anthony Hopkins plays Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce plays Pope Francis in this account of "the most dramatic transition of power in the last 2,000 years"

