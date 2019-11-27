When is Anthony Hopkins drama The Two Popes on Netflix? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Netflix has really been pushing for awards recognition recently, and they might just have struck acting gold with this religious two-hander. One of the most dramatic transitions of power in papal history is dramatised by Hollywood royalty in The Two Popes, Netflix’s upcoming prestige film.

When is The Two Popes on Netflix?

The Two Popes will have a limited release in theatres on 29th November, before being available to stream on Netflix on 20th December 2019.

What is The Two Popes about?

Based on actual events, The Two Popes (not to be confused with The New Pope) follows the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis as they forge a historic new path for the Catholic Church. After requesting to retire, future-pope Cardinal Bergoglio is summoned to the Vatican where Pope Benedict reveals a secret that threatens the church’s future, and the two must grapple with tradition, progress, the problematic past and of course each other.

Expect some great acting from two screen veterans, an intimate introspective of the Catholic Church and even an unexpected sprinkling of humour.

Who is in the cast of The Two Popes?

In perhaps the most accurate casting ever, Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins stars as the similar-looking Pope Benedict, and Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce is basically indistinguishable from the actual Pope Francis he is portraying.

Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole and Lisandro Fik also appear.

Is there a trailer for The Two Popes?