We've rounded up all the TV shows still to come in 2019 (or currently on air), from shiny-floor entertainment programmes to crime dramas to adaptations of much-loved classics.

Some of these might slip over into 2020 – while the rest are coming our way this autumn and winter. Here's to what to look out for:

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 3rd November

This much-anticipated adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials novels is set to arrive on our screens this autumn. Stars include James McAvoy, Daphne Keen, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: late 2019

Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett is back with a new three-parter, Sticks and Stones, which looks at the impact of workplace bullying. Ken Nwosu stars in the lead role of the psychological drama as Thomas Benson, a hard-working father who bottles it during a pitch to a client, a career mistake which ends up having disastrous consequences. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

ITV’s murder-mystery is set to return for a second series, after the show’s cliffhanger series one finale which left us guessing about the fate of Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Autumn 2019

War of the Worlds on BBC1

Eleanor Tomlinson and Rafe Spall star in a brand-new adaptation of the HG Wells sci-fi classic, which follows a young couple as they defy the prejudices of society and attempt to start a life together, all the while trying to survive an alien invasion. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: Thursday 17th October

Two estranged brothers live on opposite sides of the world in London and Tokyo. But when detective and family man Kenzo’s younger sibling goes missing, he heads to the UK to track him down — and discover the truth about his life.

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Wednesday 2nd October

The Apprentice on BBC1

Lord Sugar will invite a new roster of budding entrepreneurs into his boardroom in 2019 in a bid to find his next business partner.

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss – the team behind Sherlock – reunite to put their own spin on the Dracula tale. Having helped launch the career of Benedict Cumberbatch, can they now do the same for their leading man, Danish actor Claes Bang? He certainly looks the part... Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Christmas 2019

Guy Pearce, Charlotte Riley, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis and Vinette Robinson star in the BBC’s latest festive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which comes from the pen of Taboo and Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight. Pearce is set to play the miser Ebenezer Scrooge. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Saturday 7th September

A whole new set of celebrity contestants and their pro partners will be taking to the Strictly dance floor to compete for the chance to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy. Read more

Channel: BBC

Air date: 8th December 2019

This feature-length one-off drama is based on Emma Healey’s bestselling novel Elizabeth is Missing, and marks Glenda Jackson's return to TV after more than 25 years. The Oscar-winner and former MP stars as Maud, a woman struggling with dementia who must attempt to piece together what has happened to her best friend Elizabeth. Read more

Channel: BBC1 (Daytime)

Air date: From Monday 25th November

Trust Me writer Dan Sefton's crime drama The Mallorca Files stars an introverted British detective (Elen Rhys) and an outgoing German (Julian Looman) who team up to fight crime on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: TBC

Ozark series 3 on Netflix

Ten new episodes of Ozark will land on Netflix this year for the show’s third series, which will reunite us with the Byrde family once again. Jason Bateman directs and leads the cast. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Autumn 2019

Gold Digger is a new noir drama that tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a much younger man, and the impact of their relationship on her already-fractured family. It stars Julia Ormond as the wealthy 60-year-old and Ben Barnes as her youthful lover.

Channel: BBC1

Air date: 25th December 2019

James Corden and Ruth Jones are bringing back their much-loved BBC sitcom for a one-off Christmas special. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Christmas 2019

The makers of The Gruffalo, The Highway Rat and Zog are bringing another beloved children's book by Julia Donaldson to the small screen this Christmas. Read more.

Channel: ITV

Air date: autumn 2019

ITV

We’ll certainly be returning to the jungle to watch celebrities tackle critters, snakes and vermin – but which contestants will be rising to the challenge this year? Sadly Holly Willoughby won't be joining them, after she confirmed that her stint hosting in 2018 was just a "one-off".

