When is Gold Digger on TV?
Emmy-winner Julia Ormond plays an older woman whose family suspects that her much-younger lover is a gold digger
Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall, Temple Grandin) plays a wealthy woman in her 60s who soon finds herself falling in love with a much younger man. But is their love genuine, or will he prove the gold digger her family all fear him to be?
Here's everything you need to know about Gold Digger...
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Netflix release dates 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes/subscribe on Google Podcasts
When is Gold Digger on TV?
The six-part series begins on Tuesday 12th November on BBC1.
What is Gold Digger about?
Julia Day is a wealthy 60-year-old woman who falls in love with Benjamin, a young man 26-years her junior. As the impact on their relationship on Julia's family is explored and secrets revealed, the questions remains as to whether Benjamin is too good to be true...
Who stars in Gold Digger?
Emmy-winning British actress Julia Ormond plays divorcee Julia Day, while Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Punisher) stars as Benjamin, Julia's much younger lover.
More like this
Also starring are Poldark's Sebastian Armesto as Julia's high-achieving eldest son, Patrick; Jemima Rooper (Lost in Austen, Trauma) as Della, the self-destructive middle child; and Archie Renaux as Leo, the baby of the family who still lives with Julia.
Rounding up the starry cast are Alex Jennings (Unforgotten, The Crown) as Julia's ex-husband Ted; Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW, Hard Sun) as Julia's former best friend Marsha; and Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie's Marple) as Ted's mother, Hazel.
Is there a trailer for Gold Digger?
Take a look at this: