When is Gold Digger on TV?

The six-part series begins on Tuesday 12th November on BBC1.

What is Gold Digger about?

Julia Day is a wealthy 60-year-old woman who falls in love with Benjamin, a young man 26-years her junior. As the impact on their relationship on Julia's family is explored and secrets revealed, the questions remains as to whether Benjamin is too good to be true...

Who stars in Gold Digger?

Ben Barnes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

Emmy-winning British actress Julia Ormond plays divorcee Julia Day, while Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Punisher) stars as Benjamin, Julia's much younger lover.

Also starring are Poldark's Sebastian Armesto as Julia's high-achieving eldest son, Patrick; Jemima Rooper (Lost in Austen, Trauma) as Della, the self-destructive middle child; and Archie Renaux as Leo, the baby of the family who still lives with Julia.

Rounding up the starry cast are Alex Jennings (Unforgotten, The Crown) as Julia's ex-husband Ted; Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW, Hard Sun) as Julia's former best friend Marsha; and Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie's Marple) as Ted's mother, Hazel.

Is there a trailer for Gold Digger?

Take a look at this: