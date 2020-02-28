Subscribe to Radio Times
Everything you need to know about the return of HBO and Sky Atlantic’s sci-fi cowboy drama
Saddle up and bring yourself back online: the third series of HBO’s Westworld is coming soon to a reality near you. And it’s set to be more mind-boggling than ever.
Once again from the minds of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the dystopian drama is set to pick up the story after the revelations of season two – and perhaps leave behind the titular wild west park for good.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Westworld has returned for its third season on 16th March on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, simulcasting in the UK the same day as the US. The first episode was the show's shortest premier yet, clocking in at just one hour and eight minutes.
Most of the cast and characters are expected to be back in action – at least, those who survived season two (RIP Teddy).
While it’ll be a real shock if Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), William (Ed Harris) and Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) didn’t return, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is definitely set to come back, the character appearing in a trailer for the season (see below).
Maeve (Thandie Newton) is also confirmed to appear in season three. However, it’s unclear whether Anthony Hopkins will make another return as Dr Robert Ford.
The biggest new addition to the cast comes in the form of Aaron Paul, with the Breaking Bad star signed on in a major role – exactly how they’ll fit into the plot isn’t yet clear.
Lena Waithe (Ready Player One and Master of None) is also joining Westworld season 3 in another unknown role. Black Swan's Vincent Cassel is also set to star as one of the show’s major villains.
Although few details have been unveiled about Westworld 3’s plot, many are expecting the season to be mainly set in the real world – outside of the Wild West park. The season trailer (see below) appears to back this up.
Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan has also told THR that fans can expect a “radical shift” in the story, with fellow creator Lisa Joy commenting season 3 "really is like repiloting".
There is indeed... and it hints at a pretty action-packed season.
Take a look below.
Valentine's Day 2020 also saw the release of new key art, which appears to show a despairing, stripped-down automaton, with the caption: "Free will is not free."
