When and where can UK viewers watch Westworld 3?

Westworld has returned for its third season on 16th March on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, simulcasting in the UK the same day as the US. The first episode was the show's shortest premier yet, clocking in at just one hour and eight minutes.

Which cast members and characters are returning in season 3?

Most of the cast and characters are expected to be back in action – at least, those who survived season two (RIP Teddy).

While it’ll be a real shock if Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), William (Ed Harris) and Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) didn’t return, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is definitely set to come back, the character appearing in a trailer for the season (see below).

Maeve (Thandie Newton) is also confirmed to appear in season three. However, it’s unclear whether Anthony Hopkins will make another return as Dr Robert Ford.

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard in Westworld 2

Who are the new characters in Westworld 3?

The biggest new addition to the cast comes in the form of Aaron Paul, with the Breaking Bad star signed on in a major role – exactly how they’ll fit into the plot isn’t yet clear.

Lena Waithe (Ready Player One and Master of None) is also joining Westworld season 3 in another unknown role. Black Swan's Vincent Cassel is also set to star as one of the show’s major villains.

What will happen in season three?

Although few details have been unveiled about Westworld 3’s plot, many are expecting the season to be mainly set in the real world – outside of the Wild West park. The season trailer (see below) appears to back this up.

Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan has also told THR that fans can expect a “radical shift” in the story, with fellow creator Lisa Joy commenting season 3 "really is like repiloting".

Is there a trailer for Westworld 3?

There is indeed... and it hints at a pretty action-packed season.

Take a look below.

Valentine's Day 2020 also saw the release of new key art, which appears to show a despairing, stripped-down automaton, with the caption: "Free will is not free."

Westworld series three key art

