Whether the actor will feature as a host, park attendee, Delos employee, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Paul confirmed the news of his casting on Twitter.

Westworld series regulars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Katja Herbers are all expected to return for the third season.

Paul shot to fame for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and has also starred in The Path and BoJack Horseman. He will next appear in the Apple series Are You Sleeping.

Which is just as well, as we'll have to wait until 2019 for the next series of Westworld...