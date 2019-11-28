But if you missed out on any of this year's top telly, fear not – there's plenty of time to catch up. Looking back across the year, here are all the shows we've had so far:

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 25th August

Peaky Blinders series 5 on BBC1

Cillian Murphy returned as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, while Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan joined the fray. Read more

More like this

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 23rd August

13 Reasons Why on Netflix

Netflix released 13 more episodes for series three of its hard-hitting – and controversial – teen drama. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic and Now TV

Original air date: Tuesday 6th August

The series follows 17-year-old drug-addict Rue Bennett (played by Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya) who was found overdosed in her bedroom by her sister Gia (Storm Reid) and who returns from rehab just as the show begins. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 9th August

Netflix

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling returned for a third outing on Netflix, this time relocating to Las Vegas, the setting of the group's new live show. This series sees the return of Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, and brings in Oscar-winner Geena Davis. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air-date: Monday 7th October

Channel 4

Sharon Horgan's painfully funny sitcom – in which chaotic parenting and middle-class mum wars abound – returns with Anna Maxwell Martin as a mother at her wit’s end. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: Sunday 17th November

Netflix

Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: Thursday 24th October

The Accident sees writer Jack Thorne reunite with Sarah Lancashire for a new drama, inspired by Grenfell, about the explosion of a large construction project which leaves many dead and devastates the local community. Lancashire plays Polly, the wife of the local politician who championed the project. Read more

Channel: BBC3

Air date: 3rd October 2019

A UK version of the internationally beloved, flamboyant US show is on its way, featuring ten British drag queens competing for the crown. Drag icon Ru Paul has already said he’d be thrilled to have the Duchess of Sussex as a guest judge… Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Wednesday 14th August

Adapted from Paula Daly's Windermere novels, this series follows three women (played by Anna Friel, Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar) living in the bleakly beautiful Lake District who meet at the school gates and whose lives become intricately woven together. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

Baptiste on BBC1

The Missing's beloved detective, Julien Baptiste, gets his own spin-off show. The new drama stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

A thriller set in the aftermath of the Second World War, Traitors stars Clique’s Emma Appleton as an ambitious 20-something woman who is tasked with spying on her own government. The starry ensemble cast also includes Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Wednesday 6th March

MotherFatherSon on BBC2

Richard Gere stars as a media tycoon and Helen McCrory as his estranged wife in this starry new series from the writer –of The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Billy Howle also features as their son Caden who threatens to topple the family’s empire. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Monday 11th March

This psychological thriller stars Katherine Kelly as university professor Leah, who starts a dangerous relationship with her student Rose (Molly Windsor) and is thrust into a case of academic deception which has fatal consequences. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air Date: Thursday 5th September

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe stars in the seven-part series as television executive Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News and later an advisor to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, whose career ended following sexual harassment accusations. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 24th March 2019

This third series of Jenna Coleman's royal period drama rejoins the young Queen in 1848, a “turbulent and uncertain time” for monarchs and subjects alike. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 31st March

AC-12 return to fight yet more police corruption. Joining regulars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are Stephen Graham as John Corbett, Rochenda Sandall as Lisa McQueen and Anna Maxwell-Martin as Patricia Carmichael. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: 5th April 2019

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series 2 on Netflix

Kiernan Shipka reprises her role as the teenage witch for a second series of the Sabrina fantasy. Netflix has already confirmed the series will run for at least four seasons. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 7th April 2019

The Durrells series 4 on ITV

Keeley Hawes returns for a fourth and final (or is it?) series of this drama based on the real-life British Durrell family, who moved to the Greek island of Corfu in the years leading up to World War II. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: 26th October 2019

Ryan Murphy’s colourful account of the LGBTQ community and ballroom culture in New York is returning as the House of Evangelista embraces a new decade against the backdrop of the worsening AIDS crisis. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: Tuesday 27th August

Channel 4/Love Productions

Another series in the GBBO tent awaits, featuring a whole new set of bakers keen to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their culinary creations.

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: Monday 4th to Thursday 7th November

This twisted black comedy was a sleeper hit when it first aired in 2017, enjoying critical success when it first aired on Channel 4 before going on to find a wider band of devotees when it was released on Netflix. James and Allysa (Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden) return for plenty more teenage angst and dark humour. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Air date: 27th September

Holy forking shirtballs, the hit US sitcom set in the afterlife is ending this year, returning for a fourth and final (sob) series as Eleanor Shellstrop & co bow out for good. Read more

Channel: Sky One and NOW TV

Air date: 26th September 2019

Sky's brand new bittersweet and raucously funny comedy is set in the glitz of the late 1980s, and follows a rich London housewife who's forced to return to the hometown in Australia she's been working so hard to escape. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: Tuesday 17th September

BAFTA award winner Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Humans) plays a cynical barrister in BBC2's brand new comedy about a cutthroat team of lawyers, based on the acclaimed tell-all book Defending The Guilty: Truth And Lies In The Criminal Courtroom by Alex McBride. Read more.

Channel: BBC2

Air date: Friday 11th October

The BBC has snapped up John Turturro's adaptation of The Name of the Rose, Umberto Eco's dark murder mystery set in an abbey in the fourteenth century. Read more.

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Monday 14th October

Dublin Murders on BBC1

Cormoran Strike actor Killian Scott stars in this psychological crime thriller adapted from Tana French’s bestselling novel series Dublin Murder Squad. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 29th September

Sean Bean, Helen Hunt, Lesley Manville and Blake Harrison star in this World War Two drama which tells the story of the first year of the global conflict, exploring the war’s impact on ordinary people from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air date: Thursday 3rd October 2019

Helen Mirren stars as the Empress of Russia in this four-part period drama full of "politics, passion and power", which delves into the "politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of the most powerful female monarch in history" – Catherine the Great. Mirren's co-stars include Jason Clarke, Gina McKee and Rory Kinnear. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 8th April

Scottish actors Kelly Macdonald and John Hannah lead the cast of this new legal thriller which is told from the perspective of the plaintiff and the accused, and promises to offer "a constantly surprising and twisting perspective on who is really ‘the victim’". Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Original air date: 15th April

The smash-hit fantasy is back for an eighth and final series, meaning the last battle for Westeros is almost upon us. But what will happen to Jon Snow and Daenerys? And can the denouement meet fan expectations? Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: October 2019

Simon Cowell may have a new entertainment show on the BBC, but ITV's once-all conquering talent show isn't giving up the ghost any time soon.

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Tuesday 16th April

Trust Me returns to BBC One – but with a whole new cast and without Jodie Whittaker. The new series follows a different medical storyline at the centre of which is Corporal Jamie McCain (Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch), a survivor of a shock enemy attack. Ashley Jenson, Richard Rankin and John Hannah also star. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Friday 26th April

The Looming Tower is a political thriller charting the events in the run-up to 9/11 during the late 1990s. It stars Jeff Daniels as the chief of the New York FBI's Counterterrorism Centre, and follows internal rivalries between the FBI and the CIA. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Original air date: 7th May 2019

Chernobyl on Sky Atlantic

This five-part critically acclaimed drama tells the human story of the catastrophic nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986, and stars Emily Watson, Stellan Skarsgård and Jared Harris. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 14th May 2019

This family saga from Russell T Davies is led by Emma Thompson, who plays Vivienne Rook, an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: Monday 2nd September

The latest drama based on real events from writer Jeff Pope focuses on the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in March 2011 and the lengths Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) went to in order to catch her killer. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: 15th May 2019

Shane Meadows reunites with This is England co-creator Jack Thorne and actor Stephen Graham for The Virtues. It stars Graham as Joseph, a troubled man who’s lost everything he ever loved and who travels to Ireland to confront his childhood demons. While there, he crosses paths with Niamh Algar's Dinah and a visceral love story begins. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 19th May 2019

Gentleman Jack on BBC1

Two of television’s most influential women unite – Suranne Jones on screen and Sally Wainwright behind the camera – to tell the remarkable story of Anne Lister, the Regency landowner. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: 22nd May 2019

Summer of Rockets on BBC2

Stephen Poliakoff’s semi-autobiographical six-part series set in Britain during the Cold War stars Toby Stephens and Keeley Hawes. Read more

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Original release date: Friday 31st May

Good Omens on Amazon Prime

An all-star cast – including David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall, Anna Maxwell Martin, John Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Benedict Cumberbatch and many more – brings to life Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s epic. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: Wednesday 5th June 2019

Charlie Brooker delivers another dose of his dystopian anthology series, after Black Mirror's acclaimed interactive special Bandersnatch was released in December 2018. Read more

Channel: BBC

Original release date: Saturday 8th June

The smash-hit, female-fronted spy thriller is as good as ever in this second series. Sandra Oh returns as Eve and Jodie Comer reprises the role of deadly assassin Villanelle, with Emerald Fennell taking over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge as showrunner. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Original air date: Monday 10th June

Big Little Lies series 2 on Sky Atlantic SEAC

The mothers of Monterey return for a second series after the shocking climax of the season one finale. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern all reprise their roles alongside new cast member Meryl Streep(!) Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: 25th August 2019

Master adaptor Andrew Davies (War & Peace, Les Misérables) returns with a new adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Sanditon, which tells the story of a spirited and impulsive woman who moves from her country home to Sanditon, a fishing village trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort. Rose Williams (Curfew, Changeland) leads the cast as Charlotte, and Kris Marshall also stars as an enthusiastic and happily married man who wants to put Sanditon on the map. Read more

Channel: Sky

Air date: Friday 13th September 2019

For Mark Strong’s character Daniel Milton, a desperate mission to save his wife from life-threatening illness takes him deep underground into the tunnel network beneath Temple tube station in London. He is a talented surgeon, and sets up a literal "underground" clinic. But how far is he prepared to go for the woman he loves – and what will be the consequences? Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Tuesday 3rd September

Strike star Holliday Grainger plays a detective in this new surveillance thriller, which promises to look at a "troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services." Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Friday 6th September

Benidorm creator Derren Litten has penned a brand new seaside comedy, this time set in the North Yorkshire town of Scarborough and following a small group of local residents. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: 14th June 2019

The Marvel series starring Krysten Ritter got a third and final season from Netflix, following Jessica and adoptive sister Trish as they are stalked by a new and dangerous villain. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Thursday 20th June 2019

George Clooney stars in, directs and executive produces this adaptation of Joseph Heller’s tale about Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 23rd June

Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Marc Warren and Leo Suter lead a huge ensemble cast for a new period drama set in India at the cusp of the 19th century. It follows the fortunes of the residents of an imposing and beautiful mansion called Beecham House. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: Thursday 4th July

The sci-fi hit is back for a third series with all of the original cast returning to take us on a whole new set of supernatural adventures in the small town of Hawkins. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 8th July 2019

Dark Mon£y on BBC1

A four-part drama by writer Levi David Addai (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), about a London family that accepts a substantial pay-off from a renowned filmmaker to keep silent about the abuse of their youngest son. Read more

Channel: BBC3, BBC1

Original air date: Wednesday 10th July 2019

Gethin (Sion Daniel Young) is a single, working class young man living in South Wales with his sister and her family. He scrapes by on zero-hours employment at a chicken shop, and is content to hang out with his friends and help raise his young niece. But increasing problems lead him to question how far he’s been ‘left behind’ in his own country – and he starts to pay attention to the extremist far-right views of those around him. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 14th July 2019

Poldark series 5 on BBC1

The fifth and final series of Poldark moves away from the novels by Winston Graham, as we see the cast cope with the devastating events at the end of the last series. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: Friday 26th July 2019

American buddy cop drama Lethal Weapon, based on the action film franchise of the eighties and nineties, returns for its third and final season. The drama is set within the LAPD in Los Angeles and stars Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh, with American Pie actor Seann William Scott joining the cast as former international CIA operative Wesley Cole – a man who “has been everywhere and seen everything." Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 16th August 2019

Netflix

The dark and complex drama that looks into the motives of killers achieved critical acclaim when it debuted on Netflix, and it’s coming back for a second series starring Jonathan Groff. Read more

Channel: S4C and BBC1

Air date: 12th May 2019 for Welsh-language version; 23rd July for English-language version

Keeping Faith series 2 on BBC1

Eve Myles is back for a second series of the hit Welsh drama about lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells. The new episodes see Faith battling to keep her family and business together. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: Friday 2nd August

American biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon is based on the troubled personal and professional relationship between director and choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and his wife and unsung collaborator Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams), who was also a Broadway actor, dancer and singer. Having aired on FX in the States, it's now set for a BBC2 broadcast. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Monday 7th January 2019

Catastrophe series 4 on Channel 4

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s comedy-drama ends with a fourth and final series. The concluding episodes are as brutally honest as ever and explore the reality of sex in long-term relationships as well as bidding a fond farewell to guest star Carrie Fisher's character. Read more

Channel: Sky1

Air date: 22nd August 2019

Sky

Written by BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Clocking Off, Accused), Brassic is a comedy which follows a group of working-class friends who find unconventional ways to win at life. This is England's Joseph Gilgun and Ripper Street's Damien Molony lead the cast. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 2nd August 2019

Starring John Cleese, Alison Steadman and Jason Watkins, Hold the Sunset is a sitcom about a pair of old friends who plan to get married and move abroad to a place in the sun. But their dream is disrupted when a grown-up son unexpectedly moves back home. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Thursday 8th August

Channel 4

Comedian Aisling Bea is the creator and star of this new off-beat comedy which follows Aine, a woman who is trying to piece her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown". Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: 27th June 2019

Jamie Demetriou returns to write and star in a second run of this Bafta-nominated comedy in which he plays an idiotic lettings agent alongside his real-life sister Natasha. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 25th February

The bumbling broadcaster returns to the BBC with a new six-part series after a spell at Sky. Alan fronts a live programme with “a heady mix of consumer affairs, current affairs, viewer interaction, highbrow interview and lightweight froth”. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 25th February

Martin Clunes plays a fastidious driving instructor who moves from the South of England to Preston when his partner's father falls ill. A born pedant, he always thinks he knows best and causes chaos and disaster as he tries to adjust to his new life. Read more

Channel: BBC3

Original air date: Monday 4th March

Fleabag on BBC3

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s anti-heroine returns for a second series that achieves the seemingly impossible feat of topping the first. Oscar winner Olivia Colman also returns as the evil godmother and Sherlock actor Andrew Scott joins the cast. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Tuesday 5th March

Lisa McGee’s coming-of-age comedy set during the Irish troubles is just as funny in its second series which features Bill Clinton’s 1995 visit to Derry. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Tuesday 9th April

Written by and starring Toby Jones, this new comedy follows a coach driver and single dad whose soul is thrown into disarray upon discovering a dead body on the serene Bognor Regis shoreline. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Monday 10th June 2019

“Bonkers” period police comedy Year of the Rabbit follows Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry), a “hardened booze-hound cop in Victorian London,” and his two partners Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox) and Mabel Wisbech (Susan Wokoma). Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Wednesday 12th June

Rob Lowe stars as a high-flying US cop who shakes up the Lincolnshire Police Force in the UK and is determined to make his mark as the new Chief Constable. Read more

Channel: ITV2

Air date: Monday 3rd June 2019

Love Island on ITV2

The nation’s guilty pleasure will return once again, and a whole new raft of impossibly fit singletons will be heading into the villa to find love.

RELATED: Which Love Island couples are still together?



Channel: ITV

Original air date: Saturday 5th January

The Voice UK on ITV

The ITV singing show returned for an eighth series, launching at the same time and date as BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer. Olly Murs, Tom Jones, will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson made up the judging panel. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: 1st January 2019

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on ITV

Following the success of the ITV revival under The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson, the game show will be back. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Saturday 5th January

The Greatest Dancer on BBC1

Former X Factor judge Cheryl, Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse judged this brand new dancing competition masterminded by Simon Cowell – and greenlit for a second series by the BBC. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 6th January

Dancing on Ice on ITV

TOWIE legend Gemma Collins, Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Westlife’s Brian McFadden were among the celebrity contestants taking to the rink for the 11th series of the talent competition. Read more

Channel: E4

Original air date: Monday 28th January

Shipwrecked on E4

A reboot of the desert island dating show Shipwrecked, helmed by Strictly’s Vick Hope, made its way to screens after a seven-year hiatus. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 15th March

Comic Relief’s Four Weddings and a Funeral on BBC1

Hugh Grant and the Four Weddings and a Funeral cast reunited after 25 years for a Red Nose Day sequel to the beloved rom-com. Richard Curtis wrote the script and the sequel was directed by original director, Mike Newell. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 18th May

Eurovision

Eurovision 2019 took place in Tel Aviv, Israel and was hosted once again by Graham Norton. The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence took over from Israel's Netta Barzilai as the reigning champion. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 23rd January 2019

Danny Dyer's Right Royal History on BBC1

EastEnders star Danny Dyer digs deeper into his family tree after discovering his royal roots on Who Do You Think You Are? From the Vikings to the Tudors, Dyer dresses, eats and lives his way through his family’s history. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: 5th April 2019

Advertisement

David Attenborough narrates an epic new natural history series on Netflix, which was filmed over four years in 50 different countries and comes from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth. Read more