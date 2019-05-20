"Sadly there won't be a fourth season of Humans," the writers and executive producers said. "In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints. Channel 4 and AMC were the perfect partners. They supported the show brilliantly and above all – let us make three seasons!"

Humans first aired on Channel 4 in the UK in 2015, with two further series following in 2016 and 2018.

The story starring Gemma Chan, Colin Morgan and Emily Berrington among others, followed incredibly life-like robots – or 'synths' – who work for humans as domestic slaves. However, the balance of power soon tips when a small group of synths appear to gain consciousness.

Channel 4 confirmed that Humans would not be returning to the channel.

“Humans will not be returning for another series," a Channel 4 spokesperson said. "The show has had three successful series and has been much loved by fans. We are incredibly proud of Humans and the hugely talented creative team, in front of and behind the camera.”

Brackley and Vincent thanked the cast and crew in their statement, saying that they never would have been recommissioned without their work.

The writers also thanked fans of Humans for their support, and said that were sorry that they could not "keep the story going for the people that love it".

"It means more than anything to see the show resonating with you like it did," they said. "The worst thing about this is that we can't keep the story going for the people that love it."

The writers ended their statement by calling out to anyone who could be able to 'save' the show – including tech entrepreneur Elon Musk – to get in touch.

"We know we left some threads hanging. That was the way we always wrote the show," they said. "Maybe one day we'll get a chance to pick them back up. If there's anyone out there with a few million quid and an interest in AI stories, we're all ears. DM us Elon."

Replying to a comment online, co-creator Vincent added that the pair are not currently considering continuing the series as a book or radio series, as they "wouldn't want to continue the story in any other medium or to any other standard than what you know."

Fans thanked Vincent for the series, praising the "superb show that was fun and entertaining but also clever and though-provoking".

