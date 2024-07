When is The Name of the Rose on TV?

The eight-part series begins on Friday 11th October at 9pm on BBC2.

What is The Name of the Rose about?

Starring and co-written by John Turturro, the series is set in an abbey in A.D. 1327 and follows Franciscan monk William of Baskerville and his novice Adso von Melk. When they visit a monastery in the Alps, they learn that there's been a murder, and they begin to investigate the mysterious events that led up to the violent death.

However, when they soon attract the attention and wrath of the sadistic inquisitor Bernard Gui, who has been sent by the Pope himself...

Who stars in The Name of the Rose?

Emmy-winning American actor John Turturro (Transformers film franchise) plays Sherlock Holmes-eque Franciscan monk, William of Baskerville, while Damian Hardung (Red Band Society) plays novice Adso von Melk.

English actor Rupert Everett (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) plays Bernard Gui, who is sent to the abbey by the Pope John XXII.

Is there a trailer for The Name of the Rose?

Yes, you can watch it below.