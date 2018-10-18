The actor will take a journey across 800 years of history for two-part series Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family, in which he'll eat, dress and live like his ancestors.

According to the BBC, this will see him eating sheep's tongue like his Viking forebear Rollo, learning to hunt like his 30x great-grandfather William the Conquerer, and donning 14th century armour to fight like his 19x great-grandfather, the knight Henry Hotspur Percy.

"I'm still in shock at the fact that I'm related to such important people," he said. "I've had a ball getting to know them. It was a nutty experience."

Dyer, whose daughter Dani won Love Island this summer, will also be getting his entire (modern-day) family involved, inviting them to join him at a sugar banquet in full period attire.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "His journey is a retelling of 800 years of British history – which is all there in his extraordinary bloodline."

An air date for Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family has not yet been announced