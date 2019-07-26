Here's what you need to know...

When is Lethal Weapon on TV in the UK?

Lethal Weapon season three will air on ITV from Friday 26th July at 9pm. There are 15 episodes.

This season has already been shown in America, premiering in September 2018 on Fox and wrapping up in February 2019.

What is Lethal Weapon about?

The hit TV series Lethal Weapon is an American buddy cop drama, based on the action film franchise of the eighties and nineties.

The drama is set within the LAPD in Los Angeles and features characters directly based on (or loosely inspired by) characters from the original films. In the first two seasons, Lethal Weapon starred Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs and Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh, the mismatched detective partners originally played in the movies by Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Season two ended on a cliffhanger as Martin Riggs (Crawford) was shot in the chest at his wife's grave, with the actor himself being fired from the show.

He has been replaced in the third and final season by American Pie actor Seann William Scott, who joins the cast as former international CIA operative Wesley Cole – a man who "has been everywhere and seen everything".

According to ITV, Murtaugh "meets his match" in his new partner, while Cole must adjust to life back in Los Angeles.

Who is in the cast of Lethal Weapon?

With Martin Riggs out of the picture, the third series sees the arrival of Seann William Scott as Wesley Cole. The actor played Steve Stifler in the American Pie movies, and has also appeared in Goon. He provides the voice of Crash in the Ice Age films.

Damon Wayans is back as Roger Murtaugh, who "continues to work a crime-ridden beat in modern-day Los Angeles and navigate his work life with his home life." You may also have seen Wayans in the TV series New Girl as Coach, and this is actually his second time acting alongside Seann William Scott – as the two both appeared in Super Trooper 2, as Trooper Callaghan and Trooper Wagner.

Keesha Sharp is back as Murtaugh's wife Trish, with her two children, Roger Jr and Riana, played by Dante Brown and Chandler Kinney.

Also back for the new series are Captain Brooks Avery (Kevin Rahm), Scorsese (Johnathan Fernandez) and Detective Sonya Bailey (Michelle Mitchenor), as well as Dr Maureen ‘Mo’ Cahill (Jordana Brewster).

Has Lethal Weapon been cancelled?

Yes! This is the final season of Lethal Weapon.

On 10th May 2019, Fox announced that the show had been cancelled after three seasons.