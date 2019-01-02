Here's everything you need to know...

When will Who Wants to Be A Millionaire be back on TV?

The show will return to ITV at 9pm on New Year's Day 2019

Will Jeremy Clarkson be back to present Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?

Yes, The Grand Tour co-host is definitely coming back and he's very excited about it.

“I absolutely loved hosting the anniversary shows and cannot wait to spend a few precious hours away from James May and Richard Hammond, making the new ones,” Clarkson said.

How many episodes will there be?

ITV has confirmed that the new series will consist of ten episodes.