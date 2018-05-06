Who Wants To Be a Millionaire viewers divided over new host Jeremy Clarkson - but some want a full series
And if you don't like Clarkson there are always the questions to entertain you...
Jeremy Clarkson is, shall we say, a divisive figure so there were always going to be some people who didn't enjoy him fronting the new run of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.
His sardonic responses to contestants who were struggling with some of the earlier questions didn't go down well with those who thought the show should provide a more supportive environment...
Others, though, loved Clarkson in the seat formerly occupied by Chris Tarrant and thought his brand of humour was perfect for the show...
Some were even demanding a full series for Clarkson...
And others were just enjoying the work of the question-setters...
Here's to more gems like that as Who Wants To Be a Millionaire continues throughout the week at 9pm on ITV.