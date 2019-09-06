When is Scarborough on TV?

The six-part series aired on Fridays at 9.30pm on BBC1 from 6th September 2019, but is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Will there be a second series of Scarborough?

The BBC has decided not to commission a second series of Scarborough.

A statement read: "Sometimes we have to make difficult decisions to make room for new comedy on BBC One. We are very proud of Scarborough and would like to thank Derren and the team for all their hard work on the series."

What is Scarborough about?

Written by Benidorm's Derren Litten, the series is set in the eponymous North Yorkshire seaside town and follows Karen and Mike, a pair of nearly-40-somethings who are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split up.

There's never a dull moment in the town, and gossip spreads like wildfire in the local hair salon, Geraldine's, and the pub The Good Ship, where locals gather for karaoke night and belt out '80s tunes. But as Mike returns to Scarborough after giving up the entertainment circuit, will love run smoothly for the newly-reunited couple?

“Even though I’ve stuck close to themes I clearly love (the seaside, pubs and karaoke!), Scarborough is unlike anything I’ve written before," says Litten. "I’m genuinely flattered by the calibre of actors my scripts have attracted and I can’t wait for BBC audiences to get caught up in the laughter, love and intrigue I’ve created all set against the backdrop of this beautiful North Yorkshire fishing town.”

Who stars in Scarborough?

Catherine Tyldesley as Karen in Scarborough (BBC Pictures)

Comedian and actor Jason Manford plays Mike; Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street) plays Karen; Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours, Coronation Street) plays Karen's mother; and Maggie Ollerenshaw (Last of the Summer Wine, Still Open All Hours) plays hair salon owner Geraldine.

Also joining the cast are Steve Edge (Phoenix Nights, Benidorm), Claire Sweeney (Brookside), Harriet Webb (Edge Of Heaven, White Gold) and Gina Fillingham (National Treasure: Kiri).

Is there a trailer for Scarborough?

Yes, you can watch it below.

