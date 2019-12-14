Here's everything you need to know about the latest celeb to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Catherine Tyldesley?

In short: Eva ‘The Diva’ Price from Corrie. Long version: Tyldesley is an actress best known for playing the glamorous, feisty and dare-we-say spoiled daughter of Stella Price (Michelle Collins) from 2011 to 2018.

However (Corrie fun fact alert!) Tyldesley actually appeared in the ITV soap five years earlier as an unnamed midwife. This was followed by her big break in Heidi Thomas drama Lilies and appearances in Florence Nightingale, Holby City, Red Riding and a brief spell on Emmerdale.

While appearing in Coronation Street, Tyldesley also starred in Sky sitcom Trollied and quiz show All Star Family Fortunes.

Key Facts Age: 35 Twitter: @Cath_Tyldesley Instagram: @auntiecath17 What’s Catherine Tyldesley known for? Playing Eva Price on Coronation Street Who is Catherine partnered with? Johannes Radebe

She most recently starred in Channel 5 series 15 Days and wrapped up filming the new six-part BBC comedy series Scarborough.

Who is Catherine Tyldesley married to?

Tyldesley is married to personal trainer Tom Pitfield. The couple have son, Alfie, together. But more importantly, she also has a very cute puppy called Geoff.

How much dance experience does Catherine Tyldesley have?

According to the woman herself, not a lot. After being unveiled as a Strictly contestant on This Morning, Tyldesley told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she “can’t really dance”.

“I'm terrified," she said. "When I was in theatre school I swerved dancing classes!"

However, she's in fairly safe hands partnered with Johannes Radebe.

Does Catherine Tyldesley have any distant relations that have competed on Strictly before?

Funny you should ask: yes, her second cousin Michael Vaughan, former England Cricket captain, competed on the 10th series of the show in 2012. However, Tyldesley will be hoping to fare better than him: Vaughan finished in seventh place.

Why didn't he go further in the competition? We couldn't possibly say. But we will direct you to his hip thrusting in the video below.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7pm on BBC One