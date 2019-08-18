After this, the 15 celebrity contestants – from YouTuber Saffron Barker to BBC Breakfast’s Mike ‘Swimming Pool’ Bushell – will take to the dance floor for the first time in a group routine.

It’s then hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will announce who the stars' professional dance partners will be.

The launch show will also welcome in new judge (and sister to professional Oti Mabuse) Motsi Mabuse, who replaces Darcey Bussell on the panel. She'll join regular judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas for a special group number with the pros.

Plus, the opening show will also feature musical performances from Mark Ronson and Grammy-award-winning artist YEBBA.

But when will we see this on TV? Judging by previous years, we can expect Strictly to launch in early September, with the show’s red carpet taking place in late August.

So, although not confirmed, we’d advise getting your rhinestones ready for a 7th September start.