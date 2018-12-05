The flamboyant talent contest is set to air its first ever British version on BBC3 next year, with homegrown queens expected to slay for RuPaul.

RuPaul’s trusty and fierce co-judge, Michelle Visage, also confirmed she will be back for the new series.

Speaking about the new series, RuPaul, 58, explained: “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.

“And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race has grown since it first launched in 2009 from a cult classic to an internationally beloved hit, having gone on to be nominated for an astounding 23 Emmy Awards.

The contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race season 10

The show has also featured a series of celebrity guests popping up on the panel of judges, with big names such as Lady Gaga, Khloe Kardashian and Sharon Osbourne spilling the tea alongside RuPaul.

The British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be the second series the show has done internationally, following the release of Drag Race Thailand earlier this year.

However, rumours of a British version have been rife since 2014, when Jonathan Ross reportedly bought the rights to the show in the UK.