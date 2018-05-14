AJ and the Queen will consist of ten hour-long episodes written and executive produced by the duo. It will see RuPaul star as Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across the USA in a camper van with AJ, a smart-mouthed 11-year-old stowaway. And, of course, it will be replete with bombastic musical numbers as Ruby stops by the country's drag clubs.

RuPaul currently has his hands full – his reality contest RuPaul's Drag Race is currently in its tenth season, with new episodes dropping onto Netflix UK every Friday – and he also has a semi-autobiographical dramedy in the works with another US streaming service, Hulu. He has previously made appearances on comedy shows Please Like Me, Broad City and Netflix's short-lived Girl Boss.