Series two (known as Part 2) will be released in April 2019, and Netflix will be conjuring up 16 more episodes for Parts 3 and 4, with filming commencing in 2019.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as a teenager who is wrestling to reconcile being half-witch and half-mortal, while fighting against the evil forces that threaten her and her family.

“Praise Satan!” said the show’s creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on news of the drama’s renewal. “I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch.

“And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina's chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 will be released on Netflix on 5th April 2019