On Wednesday, the organisation released a statement announcing that the lawsuit had been settled: “The Satanic Temple is pleased to announce that the lawsuit it recently filed against Warner Bros. and Netflix has been amicably settled.

“The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed. The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.”

Founder of the Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves, also wrote on Twitter: “So ends one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a half-mortal half-witch, is available on Netflix now with a Christmas special due in December.