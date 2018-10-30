The series follows Shaun’s overturned conviction for murder in Afghanistan, the prosecution’s case having collapsed due to flawed video evidence.

However, soon after Shaun begins to plan his life as a free man with his six-year-old daughter, he’s once again accused of another terrible crime, one the BBC says entails “lies, betrayal and corruption”.

This new accusation is where Grainger enters the drama as Rachel Carey, a detective drafted in to examine the case and new damning CCTV evidence. Her investigation leads her through a “troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services”.

“The Capture is one of the best things I’ve ever read and I jumped at the chance to join this wonderful team of people,” said Turner. “Shaun Emery is an antihero. He’s funny yet wounded, complex, visceral and dangerous. The epic journey he goes on was one I wanted to travel.”

Ben Chanan added, “As detective and suspect respectively, Rachel and Shaun must grapple their way through a world of deception and moral uncertainty. With Holliday and Callum, I feel blessed to have two such brilliant, dynamic and engaging lead actors taking us on that journey.”

Filming for The Capture is set to start next month, with the BBC promising more castings to be unveiled “in due course”.