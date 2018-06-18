The four-part ITV series has been written by newcomer Gaby Hull and will be produced by Two Brothers Pictures – the production company behind Liar, Rellik and The Missing.

Billed as a psychological thriller, Kelly plays university professor Leah, while Windsor stars as Rose – a student at the centre of a "seemingly open and shut case of academic deception".

But the situation "quickly spirals out of control, ending in fatal consequences, and triggering a devastating sequence of events that threaten to engulf them both.

"With two fiercely intelligent minds unwilling to back down, Cheat will keep audiences guessing from the start, exploring just how far we’re prepared to stand up for what we believe, and at what cost."

Molly Windsor BAFTA Breakthrough Brit (Freuds, EH)

Former Coronation Street star Kelly most recently starred in Doctor Who spin-off Class, while Windsor won the Bafta award for Best Actress for her lead role in drama Three Girls.

Writers Harry and Jack Williams will serve as executive producers on Cheat. Filming begins in June 2018 in Hampshire and Hertfordshire, with an air date yet to be confirmed.