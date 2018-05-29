And not only are the original cast returning to voice their characters but, as confirmed by Doctor Who magazine, they’ll cross paths with Seventh Doctor companion Ace (Sophie Aldred) and the dreaded Daleks.

The new stories will be spread out across two volumes. In the first: Gifted by Roy Gill, Life Experience by Jenny T Colgan and Tell Me You Love Me by Scott Handcock. And in the second: Everyone Loves Reagan by Tom Foley, Now You Know… by Tim Leng and In Remembrance by Guy Adams.

"We've had a great deal of fun reuniting the original cast for the audio series, telling brand-new stories set within the TV run whilst tackling a host of alien menaces," said director and producer Scott Handcock.

"I couldn't resist linking up the Doctor Who universe – bringing Ace and the Daleks into the world of Class has been an absolute treat. And for full authenticity, we're lucky to have series composer Blair Mowat return to the world of Class as well."

Whovians won’t have to wait too long for Class: The Audio Adventures, which will be available to download on bigfinish.com in August.