The author’s inventive and charming characters have won over both kids and parents with touching stories; Jack goes on adventures with his usually forgetful Grandpa, Ben takes on a jewel heist with his Granny and Joe is a boy who has all the money in the world but doesn't have any friends...

What age are David Walliams' books suitable for?

The majority of David Walliams’ children's books are written for kids aged eight and older. The author has also penned picture books such as The First Hippo on the Moon and Boogie Bear which are suitable for children from age three.

10 of the best David Walliams books

We’ve pulled together a selection of some of David Walliams’ most popular books and characters below, from tales of terrible children to stories of evil dentists.

More like this

1. Gansta Granny

Amazon

Ben thinks his grandma is really boring but what he doesn’t know is that she used to be a jewel thief. With Ben’s help, she wants to return to her life of crime and plot to steal the Crown Jewels.

Buy Gangsta Granny on Amazon

2. Ratburger

Amazon

Zoe thought it was bad enough to having to put up with a lazy step-mum at home and a mean bully picking on her at school. Now, evil Burt from Burt’s Burgers has decided to come after Zoe’s pet rat and make him into a burger.

Buy Ratburger on Amazon

3. The Boy in the Dress

Amazon

This was David Walliams’ much-loved first book which originally came out in 2008. The Boy in the Dress has since been adapted into a TV film and musical. The story follows Dennis who decides to wear a dress, even though he’s a boy.

Buy The Boy in the Dress on Amazon

4. The World’s Worst Children

Amazon

The first of three bumper books in the Worst Children series. The novel features 10 truly terrible children; there's a girl who watch so much TV she's turning into a sofa and a boy who dribbles and drools all over the place.

Buy The World's Worst Children on Amazon

5. Grandpa's Great Escape

Amazon

Jack’s grandpa makes strange food and shuffles around in his slippers. He’s also become very forgetful, sometimes he doesn’t even remember Jack’s name. But put Grandpa in a Spitfire plane and he’ll be off on an adventure in no time.

Buy Grandpa's Great Escape on Amazon

6. The Bear Who Went Boo

Amazon

This picture book is great for younger kids from age three. The story is set in a cold and snowy land, where there lives a naughty polar bear who just loves to shout boo.

Buy The Bear Who Went Boo on Amazon

7. Billionaire Boy

Amazon

Twelve-year-old Joe is so rich he has a private bowling and a orangutan for a butler. But there’s only one thing Joe really wants and it’s something all the money in the world can’t buy – friends.

Buy Billionaire Boy on Amazon

8. Mr. Stink

Amazon

Chloe hasn’t spoken to Mr Stink even though she sees him every day, because he stinks. He stinks very much. Then, she finds him hiding in the shed at the bottom of her garden.

Buy Mr. Stink on Amazon

9. Demon Dentist

Amazon

There’s something evil lurking in the town at night. Instead of coins being found under children’s’ pillows where they left their fallen teeth, there are creepy crawlies and slugs instead. Evil is at work. But who or what is behind it…?

Buy Demon Dentist on Amazon

10. There’s a Snake in My School

Amazon

Another picture book for younger children, this one tells the story of Miranda who is determined to bring a snake into school, no matter what the headmistress thinks.

Buy There's a Snake in My School on Amazon

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

How many books has David Walliams written?

David Walliams has written 26 books for children. Eight of Walliams' books are picture books written for younger children, including The Queen's Orang-un which was written in support of Comic Relief.

Advertisement

Complete list of all David Walliam’s kids’ books