The series saw a brief revival last year when it returned to the airwaves for a one-off special about Brexit, but a full television series could now be on the cards.

Walliams told The Sun: "I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming. I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started."

He added: "We had to put it together quite quickly as it was about Brexit. Plus no one expected us to come back on the radio. You would have expected Comic Relief or a big live tour. The reaction was great, which was encouraging."

More like this

In response to viewers who feel that some of the characters on Little Britain are inappropriate, Walliams explained that he would "definitely do it differently" in today's cultural landscape.

In the original series, Walliams portrayed a middle-aged black woman named Desiree, while Lucas played a severely disabled man called Andy among other characters.

Lucas told Big Issue in 2017: "I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now. Society has moved on a lot since then, and my own views have evolved."

Advertisement

Little Britain is available to stream on BritBox.