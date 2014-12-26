David Walliams returned for the festive season tonight, not to wind up Simon Cowell on the judging panel of Britain’s Got Talent (that’s coming next year), but rather to bring his debut children’s novel to life. Yes, tonight was the dramatisation of The Boy in the Dress.

The story follows the life of cross-dressing 12-year-old Dennis (played here by Billy Kennedy) who lives with his dad and brother. His mum has left to live with someone else, but Dennis finds escape on the cover of a fashion magazine.