With Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell returning to the judging panel for the show's fifteenth series, fans can expect to see a whole range of undiscovered talent take to the London Palladium.

After two years away, Britain's Got Talent is finally back on our screens this weekend with a brand new series as Ant & Dec travel across the UK in search of the next Susan Boyle .

While a number of firm favourites, like the Golden Buzzer, will be featuring in the upcoming series, there's a brand new concept that's set to appear in season 15 – the Golden Moment.

Here's everything you need to know about Golden Moments on Britain's Got Talent.

What is the Golden Moment on Britain's Got Talent?

The 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent is introducing a brand new feature – the Golden Moment.

Golden Moments on the show will see each judge surprise unsuspecting individuals, who are unaware that they've been nominated to audition for BGT.

Those who are surprised with a Golden Moment by one of the BGT judges will then be inviting to audition with their talent on the show's iconic stage – the London Palladium.

How does Britain's Got Talent's Golden Moment work?

If a contestant is surprised by a judge with a Golden Moment, they are invited to audition for Britain's Got Talent in front of the whole panel of judges at the London Palladium.

Unlike the Golden Buzzer, being involved in a Golden Moment does not automatically push a contestant through to the live shows.

Speaking about how the concept of Golden Moments came about, Simon Cowell said at a Q&A for Britain's Got Talent: "The idea came about a couple of years ago. There wasn't any sort of great plan.

"Just someone said to me, 'Will you go to this school and tell the school kids that they actually are going to be on BGT?' Because they didn't know. So I turned up at the school and walked into the classroom, they had no idea what was going on and I said to them, 'Your teacher has applied for you to be on the show. Would you like to be on the show?'"

He continued: "It was very exciting. It was really good fun and one of the producers about a year ago said to me, 'How about we do that with all of the judges, so we surprise someone in all different ways and tell them that actually someone has applied for them to be on the show.'"

Cowell added that there are four Golden Moments that take place across the 2022 season, while David Walliams added that three of the surprises took place in London but his surprise was filmed up in Cheshire town of Warrington.

Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday 16th April 2022 at 8pm. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

