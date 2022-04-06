Britain's Got Talent 2022 start date confirmed by Ant and Dec

ITV has confirmed that the show is back for its 15th season on Saturday 16th April 2022 at 8pm , and as usual will be airing auditions weekly, followed by daily semi-finals in the run-up to the grand final later in the year.

Britain's Got Talent is returning to our screens for the first time since 2020 - and there's really not long to wait now.

Simon Cowell will be back on the judging panel this time, having sat out the second half of the last season after an electric bike accident. He will rejoin regular judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams for the season 15 auditions when they begin airing later this month.

Meanwhile, in a video posted by Alesha Dixon on Twitter, the show's hosts Ant and Dec appear edited into previous footage from the series, lamenting that "it's been such a long time since Britain's Got Talent's been on our screens".

The pair then reveal the release date to rapturous applause from the judges and the audience.

The last season of the popular talent show was won by musical comedian Jon Courtenay, who said the win had "changed my life and my family's life".

The 2020 season also saw the show pick up BAFTA's Must-See Moment award, after the public voted for Diversity's dance focusing on the events of that year, including the Black Lives Matter protests, to win.

In the troupe's acceptance speech, Ashley Banjo said: "It means so much, thank you to everyone that stood by us. You guys made the difference to what was a dark time being in the storm of 30,000 complaints [and] a torrent of racially charged abuse, threats, all of it."

Britain's Got Talent will air on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday 16th April 2022 at 8pm. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.