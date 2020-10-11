This year's competition was a particularly fierce one, with the Britain's Got Talent 2020 finalists consisting of dazzling dancers, mind-blowing magicians and comical comedians – all of whom were vying for that coveted spot in the Royal Variety Performance and the £250,000 prize.

Who won Britain's Got Talent 2020?

Musical comedian Jon Courtenay won Britain's Got Talent 2020.

He was joined in the top three by comic Steve Royle and brother-sister musical duo Sign Along With Us, but it was Courtenay who ultimately won the popular vote with his funny yet poignant songs.

"I was trying not to think about [winning], because I am really bad at hiding disappointment," Courtenay admitted in the wake of his victory.

"This morning for the first time... this sounds really dramatic, but I woke up with an idea for a song for the Royal Variety performance. I wrote it down and I tried not to think of it as a sign, because that would be too much pressure, but... [it's] just amazing, I can't actually believe it.

He added: "Thank you, this has changed my life and my family's life."

Which acts made it to the Britain's Got Talent final?

Nabil Abdulrashid ITV

While 40 out of 200 acts made it to the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals, only 10 performers continued on to the show's 2020 final for the chance to win £250,000 prize.

While five were picked by the judges, the remaining five acts landed in the finals after being voted for by the British public.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 finalists included:

Steve Royle – Comedian

Aaron and Jasmine – Dancers

Magical Bones – Magician

Jon Courtenay – Comedian

Nabil Abdulrashid – Comedian

Aidan McCann – Magician

Damien O'Brien – Magician

Sign Along with Us – Musical group

James and Dylan Piper – Magicians

Jasper Cherry – Magician

