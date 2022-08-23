Selling Sunset season 6: release date speculation, cast and news

Well, the good news is that we'll certainly be visiting the West Hollywood office once again with Netflix renewing Selling Sunset for a sixth and seventh season, according to Chrishell Stause.

With Selling the OC – Netflix's latest reality show – arriving on our screens this week and viewers being introduced to a new line-up of glamorous realtors, fans are likely to start wondering when we'll be seeing the OG Oppenheim Group crew.

The last season proved to be rather explosive, with Jason and Chrishell striking up a romance before splitting up ahead of the reunion, while there have been reports that Christine Quinn – one of the standout personalities from the show – has quit.

For everything we know so far about Selling Sunset season 6, read on for our full guide to the hit reality show, or check out RadioTimes.com's four-star review for Selling the OC.

Selling Sunset season 6 release date speculation

It's been a while since we last saw the Oppenheim Group crew, but the good news is that Selling Sunset has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season!

The reality show's star Chrishell Stause confirmed the news via Instagram and revealed that "filming on season 6 begins this summer".

While Netflix is yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming sixth series, filming is likely to take place over the next few months and judging by previous series, it could land on Netflix six months later.

With that in mind, we're likely to see Selling Sunset season 6 around May 2023.

Selling Sunset season 6 cast

Christine Quinn Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm exactly who'll be returning to Selling Sunset for season 6 but it's likely we will see Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan return to the show.

However, we're unlikely to see Christine Quinn on Selling Sunset again, with TMZ reporting that she will not be appearing in either season 6 or 7 of the reality show.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise after Quinn skipped the last Selling Sunset reunion and Jason Oppenheim revealed that "there's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group". She is also no longer listed as a realtor on the Oppenheim Group website.

Quinn isn't the only realtor to leave the show, with Maya Vander sadly revealed in June via Instagram story that while it was "not an easy decision", she had chosen to quit after moving to Miami with her family.

She went on to tell Us Magazine last month that she thinks she's "always going to have regrets" about leaving the show, adding: "But at the end of the day, I have … priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself. I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision."

We're likely to see Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela return to Selling Sunset, with the two agents currently listed on the Oppenheim Group website.

What will happen in Selling Sunset season 6?

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause Netflix

While we don't know much about Selling Sunset season 6, the reunion that took place earlier this year left fans with lots of questions.

Hopefully, the upcoming season will explore Chrishell Stause's new relationship with musician G Flip and how she is managing to work alongside her ex Jason Oppenheim.

As for whether G Flip will feature in the new series, creator Adam DiVello told E! News that he's had discussions with Chrishell on the topic.

"Chrishell has been such a great sport from day one with us, giving us everything from her divorce from Justin Hartley to her relationship with Jason [Oppenheim] and her baby journey," he said in July.

"We are in between seasons right now. We're just ramping up preproduction on six. We haven't met with Chrishell about it yet ... I hope we do get to see G Flip."

As for the other realtors, Heather Young announced via Instagram earlier this year that she is pregnant with her husband Tarek El Moussa and expecting in early 2023. With filming due to happen around this time, we're likely to follow the couple on their pregnancy journey.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

