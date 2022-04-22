The pair dated for a few months in 2021, before splitting by the end of the year. And in season 5, nine out of the 10 episodes show them to be very loved up, with the pair enjoying a trip around Europe at the beginning of the season and also talking about starting a family.

The fabulous ladies at The Oppenheim Group and their twin bosses, Jason and Brett, have returned for season 5 of Netflix 's Selling Sunset , and one of the big plot lines this time revolves around Jason and Chrishell Stause's romance.

By the final episode, however, Chrishell reveals that the pair have called time on their relationship.

Here's everything you need to know about the couple now.

Are Jason and Chrishell still together?

Jason and Chrishell are no longer together. Events shown in season 5 took place before their split, and episode 10 sees Chrishell telling Emma Hernan that they have broken up.

It comes after Chrishell and Justin talked about having children and fertilising eggs she'd had extracted.

In episode 8, Chrishell says: "I got a call from Dr Wong, and he said that we could expect our results this week. I'm a little curious and a little anxious - the same with when I got my eggs extracted.

"It's just, like, how many you're going to get and the same with this. I know people who have done it before and none of them took or they didn't survive"

"Or if we do get one, is it a boy or a girl," Jason asks.

"We should know very soon!" she then replies.

He adds: "I think about this so much. I have never been with a better woman and felt so happy and comfortable in a relationship. That part - there are many considerations that I'm going through - but the part about you, that's off the table because I already know you'd just be an exceptional mum."

Later in the season, Chrishell meets with her sisters, who question her about fertilising her eggs with Jason without him confirming whether he wants to be a father or not.

Revealing that they haven't started the fertilisation process just yet, she says: "So we've had many conversations. It's just that at this point, he is not 100% sure if he's ready to say, 'Let's implant and have a baby.'

"I think right now we're just trying to be smart about time, and in that time, using it to see what he wants. I don't want you to think, because I know how I've been in the past, I'm not this naive person putting all my hopes into a jar. I'm really not."

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause Netflix

However, later in the episode, it looks like Jason has had a change of heart as he tells Amanza and Mary: "My priority is to be a great boyfriend to Chrishell, but she wants me to be a dad too. She was very clear from the beginning about that, so I'm also spending a lot of time thinking about that and the potential responsibility for me.

"I don't know. I wish that the pendulum would swing in one direction, so it'd be clear for me. When I have a kid I just want that 'I really want this ' feeling, but the pendulum is just not going over there. But I don't not want to with Chrishell."

And in the final episode, Chrishell breaks the news of their break-up to Emma, saying: "I mean, you were just with me and Jason and everything was going amazing.

"Obviously he knows that I want to have a baby and it's something that we've taken a lot of steps to get there, just meeting my doctor and so many steps that we went to, so I was like, 'Wow, this is real. This is happening.'

"Anyway long story short, he just told me that he doesn't want to have a kid, so as much as this hurts me to say, I've been clear with him about my needs – we are done!"

Are Jason and Chrishell still friends?

At the end of season 5, Chrishell admits that she doesn't know if they can go on working together – however, it looks like the pair are amicable.

When they announced their split in December 2021, Jason wrote: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

Selling Sunset season 5 is streaming now on Netflix.