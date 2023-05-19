As usual, there's lots of drama from the Selling Sunset cast, with Christine Quinn officially out of the building and new OG girls Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young joining. As well as this, Chrishell Stause recently got married to artist G Flip, and Jason, 45, has a new girlfriend – 25-year-old model Marie-Lou.

The girls and guys of the Oppenheim Group are back on our screens with a brand new season of Selling Sunset .

Viewers will see Marie-Lou make her debut on episode 3 of Selling Sunset's upcoming season, as Jason introduces her to the girls.

So, who is Marie-Lou and how long has she been dating the Oppenheim Group boss? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Marie-Lou?

Marie-Lou Nuerk. Getty Images

Age: 25

Job: Model

Instagram: @marielounurk

Marie-Lou Nuerk is a model and brand influencer from Germany. She resides in Paris, but is active in Germany and the USA.

Nuerk met Jason Oppenheim while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece in July 2022. Jason was on holiday with his twin brother Brett at the time.

Speaking about how they got together, Jason said: "I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell."

Marie-Lou and Jason made their red carpet debut in August 2022 as they attended the premiere of Netflix's Day Shift.

Prior to his relationship with Marie-Lou, Jason dated his co-star and employee Chrishell Stause. Their relationship broke down at the end of season 5, as Jason revealed that he didn't want to have children – a non-negotiable for Chrishell.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nuerk. Getty Images

Jason has had a change of heart since his new relationship, saying: "I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now. I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou, so it just makes it easy for us."

And in season 6, Marie-Lou talks of not wanting children until she's in her late 30s, giving the couple lots of time before they start a family.

Are Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou still together?

It looks like things are going strong for Jason and Marie-Lou.

The pair celebrated the new year in Australia with Brett and a few other friends, and Marie-Lou has also met Jason's parents.

Speaking to US Weekly, Jason revealed: "She's met mom and dad and that went really well. Met my dad a couple months ago. Met my mom on Thanksgiving. I've just met her mom over FaceTime, but you know, many times. And her grandpa. So I kind of feel like I know her family at this point.”

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim Getty Images

Oppenheim added that things between the twosome have been “awesome” as they’ve traveled the world together.

“I went from like fully single and not thinking that I was gonna be in a relationship for years to being like in a full head over heels, you know, living together relationship, like, at a snap of a finger,” he said.

As well as this, Marie-Lou regularly shares posts of the couple on her Instagram account.

