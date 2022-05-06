The estate agent confirmed the news at Selling Sunset 's season 5 reunion , which arrived on Netflix earlier today, telling host Tan France: "There's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group."

At the end of season 5, Christine's future at the agency seemed to be in jeopardy after Emma Hernan alleged that Christine had paid a client $5,000 not to work with Emma – claims that Christine has strongly denied.

When first-look images of the Selling Sunset reunion emerged with Christine missing, fans feared she had left the show. However, she later said on social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of filming.

While Christine was not present at the reunion, France asked about her employment at The Oppenheim Group and where she stood, with Jason explaining: "We've texted and we haven't really addressed this situation.

"She hasn't reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it. "

He added: "Right now, there's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group.

"In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing – there's a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn't a place."

The Selling Sunset reunion cast Netflix / Charley Gallay

As for Emma's claims of Christine paying a client, Jason said: "I would love to hear her explanation. I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this," revealing that he had spoken to the anonymous client.

Denying the allegations during Selling Sunset's latest season, Christine told the camera: "There's absolutely no truth to this, I don't understand why Emma's once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me.

"This whole game of trying to defame me over and over and over again is just really getting old."

While Christine is on longer with The Oppenheim Group, it's unknown whether she'll be returning for Selling Sunset's sixth season.