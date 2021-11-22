Who is Emma Hernan? Meet Selling Sunset newbie who has “history” with Christine Quinn

Season four of Selling Sunset is just around the corner, and there are some newbies in town.

One of the new Selling Sunset cast members is Emma Hernan, who has a bit of a history with Queen B, Christine Quinn, according to Mary Fitzgerald.

Speaking in an interview, Fitzgerald revealed: “Emma looks like Barbie, super tall, blonde. I’ve been friends with her for quite a few years, she worked with The Oppenheim Group before.”

She added to The Express: “I guess the producers found out she had history with Christine and so they wanted her to be on.”

So, who is Emma? And what’s her history with Christine?

Here’s everything you need to know about Emma Hernan as she joins the Selling Sunset cast for season four.

Who is Emma Hernan? – Key Facts

Instagram/@emmahernan

Age: 29

Job: Real estate agent

Instagram: @emmahernan

Twitter: @EmmaLHernan

Emma Hernan is the first of the new real estate agents to join The Oppenheim Group in season four of Selling Sunset.

Prior to joining the brokerage, the 29-year-old worked as a model and also served as an entrepreneur. Emma is currently the CEO of her own frozen foods company, Emma-Leigh & Co.

Emma also partnered with Beyond Meat and launched her plant-based mini beef empanadas in November last year.

She started modelling when she was 12, and it only took four years for her career to kick off, with Emma going on to be booked for gigs in Paris runway shows.

This won’t be the first time she’s worked for Jason and Brett, as Emma is an ex-employee of the business partner twins.

How does Emma know Christine?

On season four, Christine tells Vanessa that Emma was engaged to her ex two months after they split up, but it has not been revealed who this mystery man is.

Christine has since moved on with tech millionaire Christian, 41. The pair welcomed their first child with in May.

Netflix

And it sounds like Emma is also hoping to keep their drama in the past.

During the season four trailer, Emma says: “I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine – out of mind.”

We sure hope it stays that way, but this is Selling Sunset… so we wouldn’t bet money on it!

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 arrives on 24th November.