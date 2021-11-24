Selling Sunset season 5: Release date rumours, cast and latest news

Selling Sunset season four may have just landed on Netflix, but after a very dramatic series, all eyes are on when season five will air.

By the end of season four, The Oppenheim Group was having a booming year for business, but the gang had never been so far apart…

Christine Quinn has lost pretty much any ally she had after a very confusing story unravelled leading each member of the group to take sides.

And in the background, it seems others were busy forming new relationships… ahem, Chrishell and Jason.

Selling Sunset season five is looking to be one of the biggest and most explosive seasons to date.

Without further ado, read on for the latest on Selling Sunset season five.

Selling Sunset season 5 release date

The good news is that we know Selling Sunset season five will happen after the series was renewed for seasons four and five back in March. The bad news, is we don’t currently have an air date for the next instalment.

Season five is currently in production, and even in November 2021, Chrishell Stause shared a shot of her outfit for one of the shoots.

There hasn’t really been much consistency to Selling Sunset release dates over the past four seasons, but seasons two and three did film in quick succession, and dropped within three months of each other.

If that’s the case with the fourth and fifth instalments, we could expect to see Selling Sunset season five in early 2022, perhaps in January or February.

Selling Sunset season 5 cast

We’d expect the Selling Sunset cast to remain largely the same for season five.

In season four, The Oppenheim Group welcomed Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, who certainly made an impression. Both still appear on The Oppenheim Group’s company website as listed employees.

We might not see as much of Jason in the series (though, more on him below) as he announced at the end of season four that he was heading up a new branch in the Orange County. He introduced viewers to new members of the wider Oppenheim Group who he’ll be working with, so chances are we could see them sometime soon on the Netflix series (aside from the confirmed Selling Sunset spin-off).

Selling Sunset season 5 plot

At the end of Selling Sunset season four, Netflix dropped a tantalising teaser which revealed what’s surely the biggest story of season five – and it concerned two individuals.

Chrishell and Jason went Instagram official on 28th July 2021, and luckily for us, the cameras were on hand to capture their blossoming romance.

A short clip was shown of the cast finding out about Jashell and it seems it’s come as a complete surprise to everyone…

Aside from that, a dramatic season four ending left Christine pretty alone and separated from the rest of the group.

While she’s still in the company, at least according to The Oppenheim Group’s website, it seems tensions are still running high between Christine and the other girls.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Christine claimed she was being ‘left out’ of group photos by the other members of the Oppenheim Group team:

Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. pic.twitter.com/MYv17l4SEY — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) October 22, 2021

It seems there’s still a lot of tension in the office and no doubt season five will explore the drama further…

Selling Sunset season 5 trailer

A teaser for Selling Sunset season five airs at the end of the run on Netflix. If you want to watch it, you’ll have to log in to your account!

The short clip shows the big reveal of Jason and Chrishell’s relationship while a few from the office holiday in Italy and Greece.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-4 are now available to stream on Netflix.