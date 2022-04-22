From Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause 's relationship to new girl Chelsea Lazkani , Heather and Tarek's wedding, and Christine Quinn's ongoing drama with the rest of the Selling Sunset cast , the tea in season 5 was piping hot.

Season 5 of Netflix's Selling Sunset has officially landed on the streamer, and boy is it a juicy season!

No wonder, Netflix has decided to film a reunion show for the first time ever.

This May, fans of the show will see the girls and twin bosses at The Oppenheim Group reunite to discuss all that's happened so far.

So, when is the reunion out? And what can viewers expect?

Here's everything we know so far about the Selling Sunset reunion, including who will host the event.

When is the Selling Sunset reunion?

The Selling Sunset reunion will air on Netflix on Friday 6th May 2022.

The special episode will be available to stream from 8:01am BST.

E! News previously revealed that filming for the reunion show would take place on April 24th, just two days after the season 5 release date on Netflix.

Will all the Selling Sunset cast be at the reunion?

Selling Sunset season 5 cast Netflix

As far as we know, everyone will be back for the reunion episode.

According to E! News, the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion cast will feature new OG manager Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, twins Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela.

New girl Chelsea Lazkani is also said to be making an appearance, as is Christine Quinn.

At the end of season 5, many wondered if Christine was leaving Selling Sunset, as she told Chelsea she'd thought of getting her own broker's licence, and failed to attend a disciplinary meeting with Jason and Mary following Emma's claims that Christine offered money to someone not to do business with her. Christine strongly denies this happened.

With both ladies returning for the reunion, Selling Sunset may finally get to the bottom of Emma and Christine's beef, while tackling some of the other issues raised in season 5.

Who will host the Selling Sunset reunion?

Queer Eye's Tan France Getty Images

The reunion show will be hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France.

France is a fellow Netflix star, with shows including Queer Eye, Next in Fashion and Dressing Funny, and fellow Queer Eye star Karamo Brown even made an appearance on Selling Sunset in season 3.

The Selling Sunset season 5 reunion will air on Netflix on Friday 6th May.