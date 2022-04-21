Who is Chelsea Lazkani? Meet Selling Sunset season 5 cast member
The real estate agent has joined the Netflix series for season 5 - here's everything you need to know about her.
Netflix's Selling Sunset is back for season 5, and there's a new agent in town.
Joining the Selling Sunset cast is Chelsea Lazkani, who judging by the trailer could be one to watch!
"I always get what I want," she can be heard saying in the short clip.
In another scene, she's at a viewing with Christine Quinn and says: "I love looking down on people," before both girls laugh and shout over the balcony: "Hi, peasants!"
So, who exactly is Chelsea Lazkani? And what can we expect from her on the new season of Selling Susnet?
As she joins the Netflix show, here's everything you need to know about the real estate agent, including where you can follow her on social media.
Who is Chelsea Lazkani?
Age: 29
Job: Real estate agent
Instagram: @chelsealazkani
Twitter: @ChelseaLazkani
Chelsea Lazkani is a British-Nigerian real estate agent.
She has a degree from University of Birmingham and a masters oil and gas economics from The University of Dundee.
According to PEOPLE, Chelsea started out in the corporate world working as a business strategist. In 2017, she's said to have got her real estate license and she later joined Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty.
When Chelsea moved to the US, she met her husband Jeff Lazkani. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and now have two children - Maddox Ali Levon, three, and Melia Man, two.
It was through her husband Jeff, how Chelsea first met Jason. Jason is good friends with Jeff and previously sold him a home.
Jeff is a managing partner at Icon Media Direct, a marketing and advertising company.
Judging by her social media, Chelsea has a great eye for fashion and the finer things in life, making her a perfect fit for The Oppenheim Group.
What has Chelsea said about joining Selling Sunset?
Chelsea announced that she'd be joining Selling Sunset on her Instagram.
Sharing a promotional picture of her and the girls in pink, she said: "The secret is OUT! ????I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of Netflix Selling Sunset! So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are. The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it!"
Chelsea didn't know the other girls before she joined the show, but became good friends with Christine during filming, sayingL "I just adore Christine. We have such a great relationship."
However, she won't be taking sides when it comes to the girls' drama, and stated she has made friends with everyone.
She added: "I'm like a lone soldier. I ebb and flow, and I don't really move at those vibrations,' she added. 'I understand they may have had drama, but I am here to form my own unique relationships.
"Emma and I have a very special connection. I think the world of Chrishell. To be honest with you, I just have a budding relationship with all the girls. I'm still getting to know some of them, but I didn't know them before the show."
What can viewers expect from Chelsea on Selling Sunset?
According to Chelsea, season 5 is "So juicy, I will say it's really electric. It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."
Speaking in an interview, she added: "I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity. But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.
"I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility,' she continued. 'This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."
Selling Sunset seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 5 launches on Friday 22nd April.
