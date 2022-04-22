New girl Chelsea Lazkani also joined the Selling Sunset cast , as she made her mark with a multi-million dollar sale, earning her a desk at the luxury real estate agent.

Netflix's Selling Sunset has returned for season 5, with all the girls and twin bosses Jason and Brett returning.

However, by the end of the series it looked like the show could be about to lose one of its boldest characters, Christine Quinn, as the real estate agent told new bestie, Lazkani, that she'd thought of leaving The Oppenheim Group to work for herself.

So, is Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset for good? Here's everything we know so far.

Is Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset?

It's not yet known whether Christine is officially leaving the Netflix show, however, she has spoken about it.

In episode 9 of season 5, Christine told Chelsea that she had considered leaving to get her brokers license and work for herself.

She said: "I really just feel it's becoming difficult for me to just do my job because I'm constantly up against different bulls*** and I feel like I've just gotten to a point where I just don't want to be in the office because it gets to a point where the drama is is affecting my business and I don't want that. Put all your personal bulls*** aside; let's just get work done.

"I'm just kind of thinking these days. I'm not desperate for a job. I'm intelligent, I can start my own brokerage. I can be a broker. I mean if Davina can do it, I can do it! I want to work for myself - be my own independent boss."

Chelsea replied: "Oh my gosh I'm losing my only ally," to which Quinn responded: "I'm not... these are things that I'm pondering in my head, but I don't know!

She added: "I'm not meant to be 1 of 92 in the office. That's just not for me. I'm 1 of 1."

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in Selling Sunset: Season 5. Netflix

This isn't the first time Christine has hinted that she could be leaving the show.

She previously admitted that she "struggled," with filming for season 4, as she was pregnant at the time with her son Christian.

"I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression … this season was really difficult for me. I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now," she said.

"The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside you know, I was dealing with PTSD."

In the past she has joked about wanting her own show, saying: "I’m tired of sharing screen time with those five other b***hes!”

However, Christine has never actually quit the show, and last year she responded to fans after they noticed she'd been cut out of the season 5 teaser.

"Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Y'all going to see me," she wrote on Twitter.

In the new season, however, it looks like her job could be on the line, after Emma Hernan tells new manager Mary Fitzgerald that Christine allegedly paid a client $5,000 not to work for her.

Jason and Mary call Quinn in for a meeting to discuss these claims, however, she doesn't show up, causing Mary to ask her boss if this is "the end for Christine?".

