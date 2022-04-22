Back in season 2, Davina was given the task of selling the luxury Los Angeles home, owned by property developer Adnan Sen. Sen wanted to list the property for $75 million, although Davina's boss, Jason Oppenheim, suggested it be sold for $60m.

You can't call yourself a true Selling Sunset fan if the $75 million house Davina Potratz tried to sell doesn't live in your head rent-free.

Davina never managed to get a buyer for the house, which Sen and his wife now live in. But in season 5, which arrives on Netflix today (Friday 22nd April), Davina is given another chance - precisely "one last chance" by Adnan.

In episode 5, Davina visits Adnan at the $75 million home to ask if he'll give her another listing.

"I know it didn't work out on this property, but please know I'm always pitching in and I'm always mentioning it. I'm still looking for people. I'm here to see if there's something else we might be able to work together on," she says.

"So, you're asking for third chance?" Adnan asks.

She then explains: "I'm asking for a third chance, because no disrespect but it was a little bit overpriced for the area based on the cost. Three-month agreement off market, that was very limited, and I didn't have a lot of support from Jason and that was tough."

Jason told Davina the $75 million home was overpriced Netflix

Despite her making the trip to see him, Adnan isn't so keen, saying: "At the end, you didn't perform twice and now you want me to give another property to you?

Davina replies: "I do feel like there was a lot of factors that contributed to that outcome and I know that I'm capable of bringing you business. I know you said there were other properties and I know you have a tonne of real estate in Beverly Hills, so here I am!"

In the end, Adnan agrees that Davina can have another property, as his wife is fond of her. But, there's just one little thing - it's a property for lease.

"It looks like the bigger ones are a little out of your league, so maybe this time you'll try smaller," Adnan says.

"That's the maximum I can give you for last time... If you cannot lease out a property with a really nice price on a great high prestigious street then what else... In this environment it should fly," he adds, before warning her that this is her "last chance".

Only time will tell if Davina will be able to lease the new property for Adnan, or if history will repeat itself...

Selling Sunset season 5 is streaming now on Netflix.