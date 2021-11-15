Selling the OC release date: When will Jason Oppenheim’s spin-off air on Netflix?

Real estate reality show Selling Sunset has become a huge hit for Netflix – and with exotic locales, stunning properties and plenty of drama amongst the glamorous estate agents, it’s not difficult to see why.

Advertisement

It’s hardly surprising then that Netflix has commissioned not one, but two spin-offs – Selling Tampa, which will follow a different agency in Florida, and Selling the OC, which sees Jason Oppenheim open a second office in California’s Orange County.

So prepare for more sun-kissed skylines, real estate romances and fierce feuds – here’s everything we know about Selling the OC.

When will Jason Oppenheim’s spin-off Selling the OC air on Netflix?

According to Variety, filming is already under way – so given the fast turnaround of reality TV, Selling the OC should be available to stream at some point in 2022.

What is Selling the OC about?

Selling the OC will follow Jason Oppenheim as he opens a second office of his real estate company the Oppenheim Group in Newport Beach, Orange County.

Similarly to Selling Sunset, the show is then expected to follow the professional and personal lives of Oppenheim and the company’s agents, capturing all the glitz, glamour and all-important drama that comes with selling high-end property – though this time selling suburban bliss in the Orange County area of Los Angeles.

The show will feature a brand new cast of agents, with Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall already confirmed to be part of the line-up.

It remains to be seen, however, whether any Selling Sunset cast members will make an appearance – with Chrishell Stause rumoured to pop up seeing as she is now dating Oppenheim.

There had also been speculation that Stause’s Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae El Moussa will make the jump to Selling the OC, though this is reportedly not the case.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Jason Oppenheim?

Jason Oppenheim is founder and President of The Oppenheim Group, the real estate firm that is the subject of the Selling Sunset series.

Oppenheim initially worked as a lawyer at international law firm O’Melveny & Myers, before leaving in 2007 to join the family real estate business that has been running since 1889.

He then founded the iconic Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage representing buyers and sellers of luxury properties in Los Angeles – which has of course been the focus of the smash-hit Netflix show since 2019.

Jason’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim previously worked as senior vice president of the firm, but has since left to start his own company Oppenheim Real Estate. Brett continues to appear in Selling Sunset, however, though it is unknown if he will have a role in Selling the OC.

Over the years, Oppenheim’s clientele has included the likes of Chloe Grace Moretz, Orlando Bloom and Joel Kinnaman, and he has sold properties to Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Alba and Dakota Johnson. Not bad at all!

Is there a trailer for Selling the OC?

Not yet! Don’t expect a trailer for Selling the OC until closer to release in 2022, though we may get a teaser at the end of Selling Sunset season four.

We’ll update this page as soon as a trailer is available!

Advertisement

Selling Sunset is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.