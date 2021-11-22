Who is Vanessa Villela? Meet new Selling Sunset cast member

Get ready to see the ladies and gentlemen of The Oppenheim Group return to Hollywood Hills for a new series of Selling Sunset.

Advertisement

From Wednesday, 24th November, the Selling Sunset cast will be back for season four, and there’s some new real estate agents in the building.

Joining the Netflix show for season four is Vanessa Villela, who has been described by Mary Fitzgerald as very “sweet” and a “little Latino firecracker”.

So, just who exactly is Vanessa Villela?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Selling Sunset cast member.

Who is Vanessa Villela? Key Facts

Age: 43

Job: Real estate agent/actor

Instagram: @vannevillela

Twitter: @vanevillela

Vanessa Villela is one of the newest real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, joining the agency for season four of Selling Sunset.

Vanessa switched careers as she was actually an award-winning Mexican-American actress, and starred various TV shows and soap operas including El Señor de los Cielos and Una Maid en Manhattan which have been televised in more than 120 countries. Vanessa went to the Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa, a performing arts and entertainment educational institution in Mexico.

In 2017, Villela revealed that she has become an American citizen.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Vanessa said about joining Selling Sunset?

Vanessa is very excited about joining the Netflix series, and previously posted a picture on Instagram, sharing the news.

Advertisement

“Dreams do come true. It is with great honour and excitement that the official announcement was made today about me joining the beautiful and fun cast of one of the top Netflix shows, Selling Sunset, and the amazing team and company of Real Estate The Oppenheim Group,” she wrote alongside an image of herself.

Netflix