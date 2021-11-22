Who is Vanessa Villela? Meet new Selling Sunset cast member
Everything you need to know about Vanessa Villela as she joins Selling Sunset for season four.
Get ready to see the ladies and gentlemen of The Oppenheim Group return to Hollywood Hills for a new series of Selling Sunset.
From Wednesday, 24th November, the Selling Sunset cast will be back for season four, and there’s some new real estate agents in the building.
Joining the Netflix show for season four is Vanessa Villela, who has been described by Mary Fitzgerald as very “sweet” and a “little Latino firecracker”.
So, just who exactly is Vanessa Villela?
Here’s everything you need to know about the new Selling Sunset cast member.
Who is Vanessa Villela? Key Facts
Age: 43
Job: Real estate agent/actor
Instagram: @vannevillela
Twitter: @vanevillela
Vanessa Villela is one of the newest real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, joining the agency for season four of Selling Sunset.
Vanessa switched careers as she was actually an award-winning Mexican-American actress, and starred various TV shows and soap operas including El Señor de los Cielos and Una Maid en Manhattan which have been televised in more than 120 countries.
Vanessa went to the Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa, a performing arts and entertainment educational institution in Mexico.
What has Vanessa said about joining Selling Sunset?
Vanessa is very excited about joining the Netflix series, and previously posted a picture on Instagram, sharing the news.
“Dreams do come true. It is with great honour and excitement that the official announcement was made today about me joining the beautiful and fun cast of one of the top Netflix shows, Selling Sunset, and the amazing team and company of Real Estate The Oppenheim Group,” she wrote alongside an image of herself.
“I am so excited! Not only because I was able to manifest this dream of blending my background in acting with my latest passion in real estate but because I want to help empower and show others to never give up on yourself or your dreams. I’m beyond grateful and blessed with this next chapter of my life. I can’t wait to have you and the audience personally watch how it unfolds and I thank all of you for being on this journey with me!”
