This time Heather Rae El Moussa and Christine Quinn clashed, after Heather decided not to invite Christine to her bridal shower ahead of her wedding with Tarek El Moussa.

Netflix's Selling Sunset returned for another season today (Friday 22nd April), with more tea from the girls at LA's Oppenheim Group.

During a conversation with new real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani, Christine admitted that she was upset that Heather hadn't invited her, as she thought of Heather like a "sister."

"It feels s**tty to not be invited to any of Heather's events. Heather was at my wedding. She was at my dress fitting, and for me to just be alienated, it sucks!" Christine said.

Chelsea advised her to send Heather a gift anyway, but when the present - a giant rose floral display - arrived at the bridal shower, the other girls were less than impressed, as they thought Christine was trying to steal the shine.

Christine sends Heather a bridal shower gift Netflix

Heather decided to meet with Christine for lunch as she admitted the elaborate present "ruined" the end of the shower. But Christine's lateness on the day didn't help smooth things over.

"I've been waiting," Heather said when she finally arrived, to which Christine replied: "I know, I've been waiting for myself my whole life!"

"It's not the best way to start a conversation when we haven't seen each other or had a conversation in a long time," Heather said.

Christine replied: "I need you to chill out!" – but Heather was feeling far from chill after waiting 45 minutes for her.

"Don't talk to me like that!" Heather fired back. "I opened up to come here and have a talk with you. Don't tell me to chill!"

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in Selling Sunset season 5. Netflix

It comes after the girls shared their views on Christine's extravagant gift.

"I get that Christine wanted to make some sort of impact and make peace with Heather... did I think it was appropriate to send those huge flowers that basically took the whole parking lot? Probably not. She could have sent something smaller," Maya Vander explained.

"She knows exactly what she's doing, and that gift was to make her presence known, " Amanza Smith said.

Feeling that the other girls were "sugarcoating" things, Emma Hernan added: "It's inappropriate. I think it's inappropriate, trying to steal your day!"

As they went off to have a chat in the bathroom, Maya could be heard telling Emma: "That is so disingenuous!"

Will Heather and Christine be able to put their differences aside?

Selling Sunset season 5 is streaming now on Netflix.