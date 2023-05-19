The Netflix hit follows the lives of a group of sellers working for high-end real estate brokerage firm, the Oppenheim Group, which is owned by star of the show Jason Oppenheim.

It’s the glitzy reality show that has had us hooked from the get-go, and there's good news! Selling Sunset is back for its sixth season.

Joining Jason in season 6 of Selling Sunset are his ex-partner Chrishell Stause and her spouse G Flip, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather El Moussa. Newer cast members such as Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young will also join the firm.

But one familiar face will be missing – Christine Quinn. So why has Christine decided not to return to the show? Read on to find out.

Who is Christine Quinn?

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn. Netflix

Age: 34

Twitter: @XtineQuinn

Instagram: @thechristinequinn

Often dubbed ‘the villain’ of Selling Sunset, Dallas-born Christine moved to LA to pursue her modelling and acting career.

After travelling for a few years, the star decided to follow her passion for architecture and design, and worked to get her real estate licence.

Christine married her partner, retired tech millionaire Christian Richard, in December 2019 in downtown LA and the couple welcomed their first child together – a son also named Christian – in May 2021.

Why has Christine Quinn left Selling Sunset?

At the end of season 5, we saw Christine be accused of bribing a client to not work with fellow castmate Emma Hernan.

While she vehemently denies the claims, Christine ultimately made the decision to leave the show but has since set up her own firm, RealOpen, with husband Christian, specialising in cryptocurrency real estate transactions.

Christine Quinn. Netflix

At the reunion episode, Christine’s former boss Jason Oppenheim said: “Right now, there's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group.

"In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing – there's a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn't a place."

And the rest of the cast don’t seem too downhearted about her exit, either.

"I don't think I'll miss Christine," says Mary Fitzgerald in a teaser trailer for the show. "So it's probably for the best that she's gone, but I am nervous about the new dynamic."

