Dropping on Netflix this Friday (May 19th), the show will follow realtors at the Oppenheim Group – owned by star of the show Jason Oppenheim – as they sell luxury homes in sunny Los Angeles.

Hallelujah! Selling Sunset is back for its sixth season, and we can’t wait.

Returning with Jason to the cast are fan favourites such as Chrishell Stause (and her spouse G Flip!), Mary Fitzgerald and Heather El Moussa.

But joining the line-up this time are a couple of new faces, including Nicole Young. So, who is Nicole, and what has she said about joining the prestigious real estate brokers? Read on to find out…

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Nicole Young?

Age: 38

Instagram: @itsnicoleyoung

Minnesota-born Nicole studied marketing and public relations at Baylor University in Texas, before making a permanent move to Los Angeles in 2007.

She actually joined the Oppenheim Group in 2014, and boasts that she has made more than $100 million in sales over the years.

Away from the cameras, Nicole is happily married to hubby Brandon Young, who she tied the knot with in 2017.

And if you think she looks familiar, that’s because Nicole has actually made several cameo appearances in Selling Sunset over the years.

The reality star officiated her pal (and now co-star!) Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding to French model Romain Bonnet in October 2019, and viewers caught a glimpse of her performing those duties in the season 2 finale.

She was also spotted during season 4 at the birthday party for Niko and Zelda – the two dogs that Fitzgerald and her ex Jason Oppenheim co-parent.

What has Nicole Young said about joining Selling Sunset?

Sharing her exciting news with her 23,000 Instagram followers in August last year, Nicole wrote: “The cat’s out of the bag ya’ll! I’m so excited to be joining the cast and my longtime friends and @theoppenheimgroup co-workers on Selling Sunset!!! Let’s do this.”

Nicole later told People magazine that she had turned to her good friend and co-star Mary Fitzgerald for advice before filming for the show.

“I've talked to Mary about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions," she revealed. "She kept reiterating, 'Just be yourself. Don't try to be anything you're not. Don't try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you.'"

Nicole was actually part of the original line-up to join Selling Sunset in 2019, but “got cold feet” and backed out before filming began.

"I've grown personally and professionally a lot. At the end of the day, it's an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment,” she continued of her decision to join the show now.

Selling Sunset season 6 arrives on Friday 19th May on Netflix, with seasons 1-5 available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.