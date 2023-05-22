But if like us you’ve already binged all 11 episodes, then don’t worry – it has already been confirmed that Selling Sunset will return for another instalment. And judging by the preview at the end of season 6, there’s plenty of drama in store for the cast!

Selling Sunset fans were in for a real treat last week as a new season of the hit real estate programme dropped on Netflix .

But who will be returning to Selling Sunset, and what can viewers expect from season 7? Read on to find out.

While all episodes of the sixth season of Selling Sunset are available on Netflix as of Friday 19th May, the streaming service is yet to announce an official date for the premiere of the seventh season.

Selling Sunset season cast: who’s returning?

Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset. Netflix

Returning to the show for season 7 should be lots of fan favourites, including boss Jason Oppenheim and his brother Brett, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, who were new additions to the show in season 6, will also be returning.

However, in March 2023, Heather Rae El Moussa hinted that her future on the series is up in the air. "I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back," she told E! News. "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

What will happen in Selling Sunset season 7?

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Netflix

As always with the real estate show, drama is never far away from the glamorous cast – and season 7 certainly looks like it will have a lot of tense moments!

It seems there’s some unresolved issues following Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s split. Jason is now dating Marie-Lou Nuerk and Chrishell is married to Australian artist G Flip, but there may still be some issues between them.

Bre Tiesi is back with more celebrity clients, but that also won’t be all she brings to the table! Last season, Chelsea Lazkani couldn’t get on board with Bre’s unconventional relationship with her baby daddy Nick Cannon, who has 12 children by six women. Will they have resolved these issues, or is there more drama yet to come?

And speaking of drama, season 6 saw Chrishell and Nicole Young lock horns as tensions hit boiling point in Palm Springs when Chrishell accused Nicole of being on drugs. Nicole denied the accusations and was proved to be innocent with a drug test, so season 7 will follow the aftermath of their rivalry.

In happier news, Heather’s baby will likely be born soon, as season 6 ended after her baby shower.

Selling Sunset season 7 trailer

Although there isn’t an official trailer for Selling Sunset season 7, a preview can be seen at the end of the last episode of season 6 on Netflix!

