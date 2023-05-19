But away from her success in front of the cameras, glamorous Chrishell has had cause to celebrate in her personal life as well, as she has recently married her partner G Flip.

She shot to fame on the first season of the Netflix reality TV show Selling Sunset , and as it returns for its sixth season, Chrishell Stause will once again be at the helm, selling luxury real estate via the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles.

Recently, the couple revealed they had tied the knot after a year of dating. Sharing a reel of loved-up moments with the Australian musician to her Instagram, Chrishell captioned the post: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the cute couple…

Who is Chrishell Stause?

Age: 41

Twitter: @Chrishell7

Instagram: @chrishell.stause

Born Terrina Chrishell Stause, Kentucky-raised Chrishell has a well-established career as an actress alongside her work as a real-estate agent. The star is best known for her roles as Amanda Dillon and Jordan Ridgeway on American soap operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives.

Appearing in the original cast of Selling Sunset back in 2019, Chrishell was previously in a relationship with her co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim for five months until December 2021.

However, the exes are friendly, with the mogul taking to Instagram to congratulate his former partner on her new marriage to G Flip.

“I am SO excited for this!!” Jason wrote. “You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tonnes and am so lucky to have you both in my life.”

But her string of high profile romances doesn’t stop there: Chrishell was also briefly engaged to Glee star Matthew Morrision in 2006, and was married to American actor Justin Hartley for just over three years from October 2017. Their divorce was finalised in February 2021 after seven years together.

While she has previously dated and been wed to men, Chrishell has revealed of her sexuality: “For me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

She added to host Tan France in Selling Sunset’s reunion episode: “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life.”

Who is Chrishell Stause’s partner G Flip?

Age: 28

Twitter: @gflipmusic

Instagram: @gflip

It seems Australian singer-songwriter G Flip – who was born Georgia Flipo – was born to be a star when they began playing the drums at just nine-years-old.

Their debut album About Us was released in August 2019, and they have won awards such as the ARIA Emerging Artist Scholarship and Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the Australian Independent Record Labels Association.

G Flip identifies as non-binary, and uses the pronouns they/them.

Will G Flip appear on Selling Sunset season 6?

G Flip has confirmed that they will appear on Selling Sunset season 6 alongside their now-wife Chrishell – although the show won’t be all about their romance.

"It's just a minor cameo," they clarified to Vogue back in February 2023. "It's not like me and Chrishell taking on the Sunset Strip. Nah, it's just like… in a couple of episodes. Nothing major. It's going to be cute."

In a trailer for the new season, Chrishell says of their romance: “People think I’m having a mid-life crisis, but I’m having an awakening.”

We can’t wait to watch!

Selling Sunset season 6 arrives on Friday 19th May on Netflix, with seasons 1-5 available to stream now.

