Heather Rae El Moussa makes a few brief appearances for season 7, inviting Bre Tiesi over to her house with her son Legend, whom she shares with rapper Nick Cannon, and it's revealed that she gave birth - but Heather doesn't return to the office or work.

She's also noticeably absent from the 10-year anniversary dinner and the new office party, which takes place in the last episode.

So, where exactly is Heather? And will she be returning to Selling Sunset?

Read on for everything we know.

Where is Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa?

While Heather does appear at the beginning of season 7 and is mentioned throughout, the real estate agent doesn't feature much on the Netflix show.

Heather previously spoke about her absence from the new season, revealing she was on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, Tristan, whom she shares with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off on maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work," she said.

"So far I have not been called back. It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Following the release of the season 7 trailer, which sees the cast posing above a pool where very different reflections can be seen, Heather joked on social media: "Looks like I got pushed in the water. It's a good thing I can swim!

"Congrats to my girls on S7! ???? You may see me in a few episodes…..."

Will Heather return to Selling Sunset?

The reality TV star hasn't put out an official statement stating that she's left the Netflix show, so it's very likely we'll see Heather back on the show for the next season, once she returns to work from maternity leave.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

