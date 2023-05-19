Returning to the star-studded line-up this year are owner of the Oppenheim Group brokerage Jason Oppenheim, his ex-partner Chrishell Stause (and her partner, Australian musician G Flip), as well as fellow fan favourites such as Mary Fitzgerald and Heather El Moussa.

The Netflix hit will return this Friday (May 19th) in what we’re certain will be a series filled to the brim with drama.

But some new faces are also trying to make their mark on the show this season, including Bre Tiesi.

While you may recognise her from a few other reality shows, here’s exactly what else you may have caught Bre in, as well as what she has said about joining Selling Sunset.

Who is Bre Tiesi on Selling Sunset?

Bre Tiesi. Getty Images

Age: 32

Instagram: @bre_tiesi

Already a seasoned reality star, Bre has previously appeared on other American shows such as Love & Listings, WAGS and Wild n' Out.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the star was thrown into the limelight at a young age when, at the suggestion of an ex-boyfriend’s mum, she started modelling as a teenager.

But after reaching the heady heights of age 31, Bre says it was time to transition her career, and first started selling real estate at Keller Williams Beverly Hills before she joined the Oppenheim Group.

“As amazing as modelling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!” she revealed to People.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In her personal life, Bre has enjoyed a string of high-profile romances.

She tied the knot with American Football player Johnny Manziel in 2018 after a two-year relationship, but despite sources initially saying the sportstar was “crazy about Bre”, the couple split in March 2019 amid accusations Manziel had cheated. Their divorce was finalised in November 2021.

Bre has since welcomed her first child, a son named Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon who, amongst his other 12 children, shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

What has Bre Tiesi said about joining Selling Sunset?

Heather and Bre on Selling Sunset. Getty Images

As for her venture to her newest reality show, Bre isn’t worried about not making an impression with viewers.

"I'm a whole personality," she told People. "For anyone that's followed me, they know I'm a hate it or love it kind of gal. I'm definitely bringing my full personality. It's gonna be a whole show, from fashion to drama.

"I think it's going to be amazing. I get to showcase what I really do and what I'm capable of, and I get to do it with amazing people. So I think it's going to be great."

Bre continued: "I've just grown up in the industry. I'm a people person. I can fit in in any situation and I can be in any room. So I'm not intimidated at all. I think It'll be interesting to see who I gravitate towards."

More like this

Is Bre in a relationship?

In episode 3 of season 6, Bre says that her relationship status is "interesting" and that she's kind of in an "open relationship".

Asked by co-star Chelsea Lazkani if she's in a polyamorous relationship, she says: "I don't know about that. I just know we had a baby, we're really happy. So I'm happy in my relationship now, but he films for three weeks. But when he's home, you see him every morning, every night, he's taking us everywhere!

"I know that for me, I'm going to do what works for me. I don't care how anyone feels about it."

Bre added that she's not a "monogamy kind of person", saying: "Everything I've ever seen is divorce, and people are unhappy and it ends badly, and the kids suffer. It's like men can't keep it together. It's never us."

Selling Sunset season 6 arrives on Friday 19th May on Netflix, with seasons 1-5 available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.