In season 7, however, Mary steps down from her managerial duties at the office after being fed up of dealing with the office politics.

The 42-year-old then reveals that she is expecting her second child, her first with her husband Romain.

However in some very emotional scenes, Mary later reveals that she suffered a miscarriage.

As season 7 airs on Netflix, read on for everything you need to know about the Selling Sunset star.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Mary Bonnet?

Mary Bonnet in Selling Sunset. Netflix

Age: 42

Job: Real estate agent

Instagram: @themarybonnet

Mary Bonnet is a real estate agent who works at LA's The Oppenheim Group, and a star on Selling Sunset.

She's a part of the original line-up on the show, which launched on Netflix in March 2019.

After graduating from Ball State University in Indiana, Mary began her real estate career in 2008 in the South Bay. She initially worked in New York and London.

According to her Oppenheim Group profile: "Mary sets herself apart with unrivalled work ethic, integrity, and honesty."

When she was 16, Mary welcomed her son Austin Babbitt, who she's raised as a single mum.

Viewers will have seen Austin walk Mary down the aisle in season 2 during her wedding to Romain.

Who is Mary's husband Romain Bonnet?

Selling Sunset stars Mary and Romain Bonnet. Getty Images

Romain Bonnet is a 29-year-old Wilhelmina model from France, who now works in real estate development.

Romain appears on Selling Sunset and has been involved with many of Jason and Brett Oppenheim's projects, including the building of their new office shown in season 7.

Mary and Romain got married in October 2019, and their wedding featured on the Netflix show.

"It was our dream wedding," she told People, adding: "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Read more:

Mary Bonnet's health

On season 7 of the Netflix show, Mary and Romain revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

She broke the news to her colleagues and joked to Jason that the new office could do with a "nursery" for her and some of the other girls in the office who have children.

Later in season 7, Mary reveals she miscarried.

Speaking to her friend Amanza Smith, who visits her and Romain at home, she reveals that they went for their ultrasound, but here was no heartbeat.

She says: "We thought it was going to be a really exciting thing and we were really excited and she started doing the ultrasound and I've seen that look before and she's like, 'umm... why don't we do a vaginal one, this one is not really working. I'll be able to see it better' and I started getting that sinking feeling and I was like, 'You can't see the heartbeat' and she was like, 'No'."

She added to the camera: "I don't know what the normal time frame is to get over something like this. I just keep moving forward and trying to put a smile on my face and act like everything's ok, but it doesn't feel ok."

In March, Mary revealed that she'd fallen pregnant during a trip to Bali with Romain, but it "didn't work out".

In an emotional video posted to her Instagram, she explained: "On top of the miscarriage, I also had a septic miscarriage. So, had to go in for surgery for that.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a septic miscarriage can occur when a woman develops an infection in the uterus.

“I guess the only reason why I’ve been silent for a long time — and the reason why I’m speaking out now — is because I do realise how common this is and how many people go through this," Mary continued in the video.

More like this

Mary went on to say that while it's been "tough", there's "still hope".

She added in the caption: "We won’t be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there…”

Selling Sunset seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.