Our favourite returning realtors include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae El Moussa and Breana Tiesi, along with their bosses, twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi in season 7 of Selling Sunset. Netflix

The new season boasts sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes and pregnancies - and enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. We can't wait!

The Oppenheim Group is back in a brand new office, so check out where the new flagship office is located below...

Where is the original Selling Sunset office?

Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani in season 7 of Selling Sunset. Sara Mally/Netflix

The Oppenheim Group was originally situated on 8606 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood - but has moved into a more spacious building next door for season 7.

Where is the new Selling Sunset office?

The Oppenheim Group returns with a brand new office - a bigger, more lavish space right next door.

The flagship office is now located on 8604 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

The website says: "This open-space environment of this flagship office takes inspiration from the rich colours and decadent details of Old Hollywood, paired with more modern touches to achieve an interesting mix of classic and contemporary styles.

"Herringbone flooring creates an ambiance of warmth and subtlety, and moody Midnight Blue walls add some Old Hollywood-inspired drama to the space."

Not only that, but the new office even features its very own bar. Crafted from marble, obviously.

Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim in season 7 of Selling Sunset. Courtesy of Netflix

West Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard is one of the most iconic and famous streets in LA. It's 22 miles long and stretches from Downtown to the Pacific Coast Highway intersection, passing through Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

Sunset Strip boasts many bars and restaurants, and is even home to the Chateau Marmont, a legendary hotel with over 90 years of history and where many celebrities have stayed.

The Oppenheim Group also have offices in Newport Beach, San Diego and Cabo San Lucas.

Selling Sunset season 7 starts on Friday 5th November on Netflix. Selling Sunset seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times.